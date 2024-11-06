PM Anwar to formally invite President Xi to ASEAN and ASEAN-GCC summits in 2025 as Malaysia assumes presidency





SHANGHAI, Nov 5 Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit next year. This invitation corresponds to Malaysia's role as chair of Asean for 2025. Malaysian Ambassador to Beijing Datuk Norman Muhamad revealed this at a press conference on Monday (Nov 4) during the Prime Minister's visit to China. I am confident that the Prime Minister will highlight our ASEAN Chairmanship, which is very important, and may invite President Xi Jinping to attend the ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN-GCC (plus China) Summit, he declared. He added that China views Asean as a crucial organization for maintaining regional security and stability. The prime minister will begin a two-day visit to Beijing from November 6, where he is expected to meet President Xi. I think the Prime Minister will make the most of this opportunity. This visit is an ideal time for a face-to-face meeting. Although he can also meet with President Xi at forums like APEC or the G20, this bilateral setting is more advantageous, he noted. Context of ASEAN-China relations ASEAN-China Dialogue relations began when the then Chinese Foreign Minister Qian Qichen attended the opening of the 24th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) in Kuala Lumpur in July 1991, in as a guest of the Malaysian government. He expressed China's keen interest in cooperating with ASEAN for mutual benefit. In July 1996, China was granted full dialogue partner status at the 29th WMA in Jakarta, as documented in an ASEAN Secretariat briefing paper dated June 12, 2024, available at asean.org . The ASEAN-China partnership further deepened with the signing of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity at the 7th ASEAN-China Summit in October 2003 in Bali, Indonesia. Since then, ASEAN and China have completed three action plans covering the periods 2005-2010, 2011-2015 and 2016-2020. The fourth action plan (2021-2025) was adopted in November 2020 by the foreign ministers of ASEAN and China, with an annex adopted in August 2022. At the 21st ASEAN-China Summit in 2018, marking the 15th anniversary of the ASEAN-China Strategic Partnership, leaders adopted the Strategic Partnership Vision 2030, aiming to further strengthen ASEAN-China cooperation. Anwar is on a working visit to China from November 4 to 7, 2024, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, to participate in the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. It is expected to arrive in Shanghai this evening, marking its first stop before heading to Beijing. He is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong. Appointed

