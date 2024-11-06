



WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris scored early victories in reliably Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America made up its mind in a stark choice for the future of country Tuesday.

Polls concluded in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina, six of seven hotly contested battlegrounds expected to decide the election, but the results were too early to be announced. Voting continued in Nevada and other parts of the West on Election Day, as tens of millions of Americans added their ballots to the 84 million cast earlier, choosing between two candidates for radically different temperaments and visions of the country.

Trump won Florida, a former battleground that has shifted heavily toward the Republicans in recent elections. He also scored early victories in reliably Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina and Indiana, while Harris captured Democratic strongholds like New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

The fate of democracy appears to be a key driver of Harris supporters, a sign that persistent messages from Democratic candidates in the final days of her campaign accusing Trump of being a fascist may have broken through, according to AP VoteCast . The in-depth survey of more than 110,000 voters across the country also found the country was mired in negativity and desperate for change. Trump's supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation, two issues that the former Republican president had hammered on since the start of his campaign.

Those who voted on Election Day mostly experienced a smooth process, with isolated reports of problems occurring regularly, including long lines, technical glitches and ballot printing errors.

Harris has promised to work across the aisle to tackle economic concerns and other issues without deviating drastically from the path set by President Joe Biden. Trump has pledged to replace thousands of federal workers with loyalists, impose drastic tariffs on allies and enemies alike, and stage the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

Harris and Trump entered Election Day focusing on seven swing states, five of which Trump carried in 2016 before turning to Biden in 2020: the blue wall of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Arizona and Georgia. Nevada and North Carolina, which Democrats and Republicans respectively won in the last two elections, were also hotly contested.

Trump voted in Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago club. He called a Wisconsin radio station Tuesday night to say: I'm looking at these results. So far, so good.

Harris, the Democratic vice president, gave phone interviews with radio stations in battleground states, then visited the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington with a box of Doritos, his favorite snack .

It truly represents the best of who we are,” Harris told a room full of cheering supporters. Supporters doing phone banking handed her a cell phone, and when reporters asked her how she was feeling, the vice president held up a phone and replied, “I have to talk to the voters.”

The intensity of the race and the number of states in play increased the likelihood that once again the winner would not be known on election night.

The 2024 elections are here. Here's what you need to know:

Media outlets around the world rely on the AP for accurate U.S. election results. Since 1848, the PA has held elections from top to bottom. Support us. Donate to the PA.

Trump said Tuesday that he doesn't plan to tell his supporters to refrain from violence if Harris wins, because they are not violent people. His angry supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, after Trump attempted to overturn his 2020 defeat. Asked Tuesday about accepting the 2024 election results, he said: “If the elections are fair, I would be the first to admit it. . He visited a nearby campaign office to thank staff before a party at a nearby convention center.

After her DNC stop, Harris planned to attend a party at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington.

Federal, state and local officials have expressed confidence in the integrity of the nation's election systems. They were nevertheless prepared to face what they see as an unprecedented level of foreign disinformation, notably from Russia and Iran, as well as the possibility of physical violence or cyberattacks.

In Georgia's Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta, 32 of 177 polling places received bomb threats Tuesday, prompting brief evacuations in five locations, the polling station said. county police chief, W. Wade Yates. The threats were deemed not credible, but voting hours were extended in these five locations.

Bomb threats also forced an extension of voting hours in at least two Pennsylvania counties, Clearfield, in central Pennsylvania, and Chester, near Philadelphia.

Both sides have armies of lawyers in anticipation of legal challenges on Election Day and afterward. And the country's law enforcement agencies are on high alert for possible violence.

Harris, 60, would be the first woman, black and person of South Asian descent, to serve as president. She would also be the first sitting vice president to win the White House in 36 years.

Trump, 78, would be the oldest president ever elected. He would also be the first defeated president in 132 years to win another term in the White House, and the first person convicted of a crime to take over the Oval Office.

He survived a millimeter assassination attempt during a rally in July. Secret Service agents foiled a second attempt in September.

Harris, highlighting warnings from former Trump aides, called him a fascist and accused Trump of putting women's lives in danger by appointing three of the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. In the final hours of the campaign, she tried to adopt a more positive tone and remained all day Monday without mentioning the names of her Republican opponents.

Voters across the country have also decided thousands of other races that will decide everything from control of Congress to state ballot measures on abortion access in response to the Supreme Court's 2022 vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In Florida, a ballot measure that would have protected the right to abortion in the state constitution failed after failing to meet the 60% threshold for passage. It was the first time a measure protecting abortion rights had failed since Roe was overturned. Earlier Tuesday, Trump refused to say how he voted on the measure and lashed out at a reporter, saying, “You should stop talking about that.”

In Maryland, which is a Democratic state, voters approved a ballot measure enshrining the right to abortion in the state constitution.

JD Jorgensen, an independent voter from Black Mountain, North Carolina, which was hit hard by Hurricane Helene, said voters should have made up their minds before Tuesday.

I think the candidates, both being in the public eye for as long as they have been, if you're on the fence, you haven't really been paying attention, Jorgensen, 35, said.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in Palm Beach, Fla., Darlene Superville and Eric Tucker in Washington, Manuel Valdes in Las Vegas and Marc Levy in Allentown, Pa., contributed to this report.

