Turkey sets grim record for monthly feminicides





Forty-eight women were murdered by men in Türkiye in September, the highest monthly toll ever recorded, according to the We Will Stop Femicide platform. reported. Of the 48 women murdered, 24 were murdered by their husbands or boyfriends and 11 by family members. Additionally, 23 women died in suspicious circumstances during the same period. At least ten of the victims are believed to have been murdered over decisions regarding their own lives, such as filing for divorce, refusing reconciliation with a romantic partner, or rejecting a marriage proposal or romantic relationship. It's not just numbers or statistics. They were people like you and me. These were women who were alive in September; now they are gone, activist Mustafa Damar, who lost his daughter to femicide, told X in response to the alarming statistics. Disturbing cases of violence and abuse against women and girls continue to surface. In Adana, a 15 year old girl was harassed by a man with a serious criminal record, who has since been arrested. In Ordu, a secondary school principal was arrested over allegations sexual abuse against 16 students, and in Batman, the investigation into a 8-year-old girl found hanging outside his house was boarded up despite forensic evidence of abuse. Femicide and violence against women and girls are chronic problems in Türkiye, where women are killed, raped or beaten almost every day. According to the We Will Stop Femicide platform, at least 193 women were murdered by men and another 149 women died in suspicious circumstances during the first half of 2024. Many critics say the main reason for the current situation lies in the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government's policies, which protect violent and abusive men by granting them impunity. Turkish courts have repeatedly been criticized for their tendency to grant lenient sentences to offenders, claiming the crime was motivated by passion or interpreting the victim's silence as consent. In a move that sparked national and international outrage, in March 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan used a presidential decree to withdraw Turkey from an international treaty that requires governments to pass legislation prosecuting perpetrators of violence domestic and similar abuses as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation. The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention, is an international agreement designed to protect women's rights and prevent domestic violence in societies. It was opened for signature by Council of Europe member countries in 2011 and entered into force in 2014. Erdoan's allies have called for further rollbacks, insisting on the repeal of a Turkish law that provides protection mechanisms for women who have suffered or are at risk of violence. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

