Donald Trump says Fox News should be 'ashamed' for featuring Oprah





Donald Trump attacked Oprah Winfrey and Fox News on Tuesday morning, saying the channel was “not pro-Trump at all” and that it should be “ashamed” of broadcasting clips of Winfrey.

At a rally Monday night in Philadelphia, Winfrey warned that if voters don't turn out for Kamala Harris, “it's entirely possible that we will never have the opportunity to vote again.” Fox News covered Winfrey's remarks critically, calling them the “deranged hysteria” of Harris' rally.

“We will never vote again if his side doesn’t win?” I mean, it’s crazy,” Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s former press secretary, said on Fox’s “Outnumbered.” “We will have new elections, as we always do, in four years. »

Trump was asked about Winfrey's comments during a news conference after the Florida vote.

“It’s ridiculous,” Trump said. “Actually, I'm disappointed. I think Oprah has become a major divider in our country. And I honestly think she should be ashamed of herself. And you know who else should be ashamed? Fox. Because I've seen Oprah on Fox about 50 times make the same statement. And I think it's a shame what Fox is doing. Everyone thinks Fox is so pro-Trump. They are not pro-Trump at all. They've been playing Oprah all morning, that's all I see is Oprah.

Trump also noted that he hosted the funeral of Roger King, longtime president of King World Productions, at Mar-a-Lago in 2007. King World distributed Winfrey's show, and Winfrey was among the mourners during the funeral.

Winfrey served as one of Harris' top surrogates during the campaign, with a prime-time speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention. She also hosted a live town hall for Harris in Michigan, featuring celebrities including Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and Chris Rock.

“She’s a divider,” Trump said. “And Barack Hussein Obama is also a divider.”

