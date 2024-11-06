Boris Johnson says he would leave his children with Donald Trump

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the adult film actress on Tuesday Stormy Daniels that he would have no reservations about leaving his children with Donald Trump.

Johnson and Daniels took part in Channel 4's live election coverage on Tuesday first American election program in more than three decades. During a discussion about Trump, Daniels asked the former prime minister a question.

“Are you leaving your children, your daughter, with Donald Trump? she asked.

Johnson confirmed he would do so before speaking about his previous interactions with Trump.

“I don’t see why not,” Johnson said. “All I can tell you is my experience with Donald Trump… My experience with Donald Trump is that when I knew him – I hear what you are saying – I may be wrong, but he was courteous; he was polite; And-“

Host Emily Maitlis ” intervened to remind Johnson of Trump's continued denial of the 2020 election results.

“He denied an election that he lost,” Maitlis said. “Who cares if he’s civil, if he can’t accept the results of the American voter’s democracy?”

Johnson agreed.

“You heard from several people, including me, that they thought it was a terrible thing to do,” Johnson responded.

Watch above via Channel 4

