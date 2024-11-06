The moment Jokowi eats Nasgor together and takes Prabowo on the plane





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) posted a video moment of himself and the president Prabowo Subianto eats fried rice (nasgor) during a meeting in Solo, Central Java, last Sunday (03/11/2024). In the video, Jokowi and Prabowo have a warm conversation. The smiles also seemed to never leave their faces during the meeting. “After the visit of Mr. President @Prabowo at the residence, then I invited him to taste the special cuisine of the region at Angkringan Omah Semar while chatting casually,” Jokowi said on his official Instagram account, quoted on Wednesday (06/11/2024). Also read: When Prabowo met Jokowi and SBY, two best friends met… Initially, Jokowi hosted Prabowo at his private residence in Sumber Village, Solo. Then the two of them went to an angkringan around Solo to have dinner together. Besides nasgor, they also eat Javanese noodles, Mendoan tempeh and even corn bakwan. After that, Jokowi accompanied Prabowo to Adi Soemarmo Airport to return to Jakarta. Jokowi and Prabowo appeared to gesture respectfully to each other while on the presidential plane. Head of the Presidential Communications Office Hasan Nasbi said Jokowi was shocked when he received a visit from President Prabowo Subianto in Solo, Central Java on Sunday evening (03/11/2024). Also read: Prabowo and Jokowi meet in Solo, Gerindra: coming together to keep promises Hasan said Jokowi was surprised that Prabowo was tired when he came to Solo. Meanwhile, on the same day, Prabowo paid a working visit to Merauke, South Papua and stopped in Bali, before finally leaving for Solo. “In several videos on social media, Mr. Jokowi was quite surprised by Mr. Prabowo's arrival, saying, 'Why are you so tired of coming to Solo,'” Hasan said in his video statement on Monday (04/11/2024). .

