Boris Johnson and Brian Cox Estates clash against the monster Donald Trump

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed Donald Trump brought peace and relative stability during his tenure as US president, while Brian Cox described him as a monster.

Both men appeared as guests during Channel 4's live coverage of the US election in the Washington DC studio, as the American public decides whether Democratic candidate Kamala Harris or Republican Mr Trump will be elected.

“We need to make sure he doesn't get in because he's a monster, he really is,” Scottish actor Cox said of Mr Trump, as he appeared virtually from London.

… I think he's lost it, frankly, I think he's deeply mentally unstable and I think he has been for a while. This is not a man who should be president of the United States, absolutely not.

He's unreliable, he's a convicted felon, I'm horrified.

It came after Mr Johnson explained that he did not believe fears about Mr Trump becoming president were founded, including that he would cede Ukraine to Russia.

In response, Cox said: That's ridiculous, of course he will. He will do what suits him. He will do what suits Donald Trump.

… This man is completely selfish, he is completely selfish, he only cares about one thing, and that is Donald Trump.

He really doesn't care about America.

I think he will succeed and he will see that if he surrenders, if he allows (Vladimir) Putin to win for his pride, for his ego, it is a disaster, it is a disaster for America, this is a disaster for the world, Mr. Johnson said.

You can say I'm wrong and I'm starry-eyed, and it won't work like that, and he'll find a way to get to Putin that somehow protects his reputation, his legacy.

I don't see how you do it, it's a pretty rude turd to be frank.

Cox replied: I don't buy it, I don't buy anything about it.

I am not here to defend a particular presidential candidate, declared the sixty-year-old.

He continued: I think when you look at what Donald Trump actually did during his time in office on the foreign policy front, which is obviously the main thing that matters to me as a former British Prime Minister, trade agreements 'Abraham to Ukraine via Iran, you can make a very strong speech. He brought peace and relative stability and I think that's a very, very important consideration.

Cox concluded by saying that he would never play Mr. Trump in a movie or TV series because it's a terribly bad role, no one would want to play Donald Trump because it's such a terrible role… how to find a redeeming characteristic in human beings.

Their comments came after Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of Mr Trump's secret trial over an affair, asked Mr Johnson: Would you leave your daughter alone with Donald Trump? after Mr Johnson described their friendship.

I don't see why not… yes, Mr. Johnson said, before describing his experience with Mr. Trump as courteous and polite.

Asked if, in working with Mr. Trump, he had feared for the women in his life, Mr. Johnson added: Nothing like that happened, of course not, because when you talk to the American President, your relationship as British Prime Minister is an event of great formality and importance.

And yes, of course you develop a friendship, but in reality, and I can say this with complete sincerity, I was never treated to him with anything other than complete courtesy and friendliness.