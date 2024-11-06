Will social platforms remove a premature post about Donald Trump's victory?





One of the big questions heading into election night is whether former President Donald Trump will prematurely declare victory. This statement would likely be accompanied by social media posts on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, none of which would say whether they would remove the content.

He's done it before: Trump falsely declared himself the winner of the 2020 election, when many battleground states were still too close to call. Counts were still underway in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. A number of Republican lawmakers and pundits have rebuked Trump's claims. Ben Shapiro, co-founder of the Daily Wire, said no, Trump hasn't won the election yet, and it's deeply irresponsible for him to say he did, in an X-rated post at the time. Trump's own advisers are reportedly encouraging him to declare a quick victory.

Premature claims of victory that aim to intimidate people into voting or suppress voting can be evaluated under our civic integrity policy, X spokesperson Michael Abboud told WIRED. Community Notes are an effective way to add useful context to posts that may be misleading about voting results.

X allows users to report and correct misinformation on its platforms through Community Notes. A recent study from the Digital Hate Center found that the crowdsourced fact-checking initiative fails to correct false election claims.

X, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has already become a hotbed of election misinformation, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon. Last week, Musks America PAC launched an Election Integrity Community on X, which now has nearly 50,000 members. The group says it will increase incidents of voter fraud or irregularities you'll see when voting in the 2024 election.

In 2020, Meta said it would add labels to early victory posts. This time around, Meta spokesperson Corey Chambliss shared a blog post with WIRED explaining that the company would remove misinformation related to voting dates, locations, times and methods and calls for violence related to voting . Meta will also remove content containing false election results, according to the blog, but Chambliss did not respond whether that rule applied to Trump.

As with all of our policies, we will continue to monitor what we see on the platform, Chambliss told WIRED on Tuesday.

However, advertisements announcing an erroneous result are prohibited. Meta is banning new election ads the week before Election Day and said it would extend that ban until a few days after polls close, Axios reported Monday.

