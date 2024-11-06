Election day has arrived. It's Harris versus Trump in the latest push to the polls.





After months of enduring a deluge of experts, polls and advertisements, voters finally have their say.

Millions of Americans across the country are preparing to head to the polls, where they will choose Tuesday whether to send Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump to the Oval Office.

A bruising campaign revealed deep ideological divisions between the two parties and a yawning gender gap between Harris and Trump, with women supporting Harris by a margin of 16 percentage points and men supporting Trump by 18 points, according to the latest poll from NBC News.

Already, more than 77.3 million people have voted by mail or in person, according to an NBC News analysis.

But both candidates believe their fate rests in the hands of seven battleground states that will ultimately decide the contest. Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina ended up consuming the campaign's most valuable resources: time and money. Hundreds of millions of dollars in ads covered the battleground airwaves as Harris and Trump held large-scale competing rallies.

Follow live updates on the 2024 elections

On Tuesday, Trump plans to vote in person in his home state of Florida alongside his wife, Melania. Afterward, he will host members and major donors for dinner at Mar-a-Lago, where he will spend the evening. Once he has a sense of the results, Trump will head to the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Meanwhile, Harris, who closed Monday evening with a final rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the steps made famous by the “Rocky” films, is back in Washington. She has already voted early by mail in California. On Tuesday evening, after voting closes, she is expected to return to her alma mater, Howard University in Washington.

On the eve of the election, Harris and Trump rushed to these swing states to make their final speeches, each focusing heavily on Pennsylvania, those states' biggest electoral prize.

Harris, who could become the first female president, campaigned on restoring abortion rights and protecting democracy, while promising to support a care economy that helped first-time homeowners, small businesses and the elderly.

Trump has often resorted to dark and sometimes violent rhetoric, promising to revive the economy and deport millions of immigrants.

Both campaigns projected confidence Monday.

The momentum is on our side. Can you feel it? We have momentum, don't we? Because our campaign tapped into the ambitions, aspirations and dreams of the American people, Harris said in Allentown, Pennsylvania. We are optimistic and excited about what we will do together, and we know it is time for a new generation of leadership in America.

Trump made similar proclamations at a rally in North Carolina.

Let's hope everything goes well; were in the lead. All we have to do is close it, we have to close it, he said. I actually hate that expression, but it's ours to lose. Does this make sense to you? It's ours to lose. If we, if we make everyone vote, they won't be able to do anything. And if we don't, and if we don't, they're going to have to arrest everyone who signed anything in this horribly dangerous party that is going to destroy our country, and it's already destroying our country.

The final day of voting caps a wild and sometimes upsetting 15 weeks, after President Joe Biden withdrew his bid for the Democratic nomination and threw his support behind Harris. During this time, Trump suffered two assassination attempts, including one in which he was shot.

Democrats welcomed Harris' entry into the race, setting fundraising records, volunteering and registering to vote in droves. Trump clinched the Republican nomination, even though he now has a criminal conviction and faces other charges.

Forecasters have been predicting a deadlock in the polls' margin of error for weeks. The Harris campaign, flush with cash, has deployed a massive ground game in battleground states aimed at getting its voters to the polls. Republicans grew concerned about their own field operations after Trump outsourced his canvassing efforts to third parties, where several reports have documented trouble.

Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a briefing with reporters Monday that the campaign sees multiple paths to reaching the 270 electoral votes needed, including in the blue wall states of Wisconsin , Pennsylvania and Michigan, as well as Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia. Biden won all of these states in 2020 except North Carolina.

I would say in Georgia we like what we see. We see that we are on track to win a very close race here. And in fact, as we looked day by day as we got closer to the deadline, we saw that in Georgia, in particular, the number of early votes was getting younger and more diverse every day, OMalley said Dillon. We've seen African American voters take a larger share of the overall vote share, and we're seeing pretty high numbers overall in terms of overall turnout.

Trump's campaign boasted strong early voting turnout among Republicans in states like Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia, a change from 2020, after the party made a concerted effort to rack up points early on.

President Donald J. Trump is heading into Election Day stronger than in any previous election and if patriots across the country keep up the momentum and show up as planned on Election Day, we will swear in President Trump in January, Tim Saler, a data consultant for Trump and the Republican National Committee, said in a statement.

Harris' team warned Monday that election results in some states could take a few days, signaling that a delay in vote counting is expected and would not be a sign of voter fraud. Trump, who has still not acknowledged his defeat to Biden in 2020, has begun laying the groundwork to challenge the election results if he loses again.

Polls begin to close completely in states at 7 p.m. ET, including in the battleground state of Georgia.

