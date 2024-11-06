Boris Johnson told to 'put aside' after shamelessly boasting on US election broadcast | UK News

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

Boris Johnson was repeatedly asked to stop talking about his book before being replaced in Channel 4's live coverage of the US election.

The world will find out who the next president of the United States will be tonight, with Channel 4 broadcasting overnight coverage of the US election for the first time since 1992.

But Channel 4 producers may now regret their decision to invite former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson onto the show.

Just minutes into America Decides: US Presidential Election, Johnson unabashedly began promoting his new memoir and he couldn't be stopped.

Co-host Krishnan Guru-Murthy told him to put it away and call it a day, as he twice referenced the new 784-page book, titled Unleashed. He even brought a copy of the memoir to the studio to show viewers.

Guru-Murthy called the former prime minister's actions so cheap, prompting Johnson to retort: ​​There's absolutely nothing you can do to stop me from plugging my book.

Johnson, in fact, continued to speak about his memoir, even when asked to comment on pressing issues.

It only took Boris Johnson a few minutes to start plugging the book Unleashed (Credits: Bryan Dozier/Shutterstock)

At one point he was asked about the possibility of doing a political comeback à la Trump, to which he responded: The answer is obviously contained in Unleashed where you will find the complete discussion on the subject.

Co-host Emily Maitlis told him: We're not going to read your book, so just tell us, do you want some political feedback, you can't really answer just one question.

But Johnson insisted: By the way, Emily Ive answered all your questions all night. Currently, I am fully engaged in promoting my book Unleashed, available in all good bookstores.

Johnson also mentioned a meeting he had with Donald Trump in July, after the former president's first assassination attempt this year.

America Decides: The US Presidential Election is Channel 4's first nightly US election broadcast since 1992 (Credit: Bryan Dozier/Shutterstock)

But he ended up promoting his book again, saying: In case I didn't mention it, I'm promoting my book Unleashed and had a conversation with him about Ukraine.

Channel 4 eventually replaced the former prime minister with Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer, although it is unclear whether Johnson's departure was planned or not.

Viewers were confused by Johnson's appearance.

Simon deBrux posted on

And Land of Tope and Dory wrote: Boris Johnsons made a lot of money, by fair or unfair means, it tells you a lot about his character that he is willing to publicly demean himself in order to shamelessly plug his shitty book at every opportunity.

Her memoir was published last month and sold 42,528 copies in its opening week, which was reportedly well below expectations.

Brian and Boris clash

Johnson was joined on the Channel 4 show by a host of TV stars, including Caitlyn Jenner, Stormy Daniels and Succession actor Brian Cox with whom he was involved in a heated debate.

The former prime minister and the Scotsman clashed over the prospect of Trump returning to power, with Cox branding the former president a monster.

He said: “This is the most crucial election of my lifetime, we have to make sure (Donald Trump) doesn't get into it because he's a monster. He really is.

Boris Johnson and Brian Cox clashed live (Credits: Channel 4)

He's crazy, he's crazy, he wants to be a dictator. It's all so clear that I don't know why the American people aren't listening. Some Americans are, but many are not.

The kind of nonsense he talks about, I think he's lost it. He is deeply mentally unstable and I believe he has been for some time. This is not a man who should be president of the United States.

He's unreliable, he's a convicted felon, I'm horrified.

Johnson, however, said Trump's views on the Ukraine-Russia war would change if he were re-elected.

The former prime minister said: I think he will succeed and he will see that if he surrenders, if he allows Putin to win for his pride, for his ego, it is a disaster for America is a disaster for the world.



Cox said he was horrified by the prospect of Trump being re-elected (Credit: Channel 4)



You can say I'm wrong and I'm starry-eyed, and it won't work like that, and he'll find a way to get to Putin that somehow protects his reputation, his legacy. I don't see how you do it, it's a pretty rude turd to be frank.

I think when you look at what Donald Trump has done during his time in office on the foreign policy front, which is obviously what matters to me as a former British Prime Minister since the Abraham Accords with Ukraine and Iran, you can demonstrate forcefully that it bought peace. and relative stability.

Johnson called the Republican polite and courteous, but admitted that as a British conservative, he disagreed with Trump's positions on women's reproductive health, gun control and tariffs customs officers.

The debate ended when Cox, who has won two BAFTA awards, was asked if he would ever want to play the former president in a film.

He responded: It's a terribly bad role, no one would want to play Donald Trump because it's such a terrible role, how do you find a redeeming characteristic in a human being.

