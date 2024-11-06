Politics
Boris Johnson told to 'put aside' after shamelessly boasting on US election broadcast | UK News
Boris Johnson was repeatedly asked to stop talking about his book before being replaced in Channel 4's live coverage of the US election.
The world will find out who the next president of the United States will be tonight, with Channel 4 broadcasting overnight coverage of the US election for the first time since 1992.
But Channel 4 producers may now regret their decision to invite former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson onto the show.
Just minutes into America Decides: US Presidential Election, Johnson unabashedly began promoting his new memoir and he couldn't be stopped.
Co-host Krishnan Guru-Murthy told him to put it away and call it a day, as he twice referenced the new 784-page book, titled Unleashed. He even brought a copy of the memoir to the studio to show viewers.
Guru-Murthy called the former prime minister's actions so cheap, prompting Johnson to retort: There's absolutely nothing you can do to stop me from plugging my book.
Johnson, in fact, continued to speak about his memoir, even when asked to comment on pressing issues.
At one point he was asked about the possibility of doing a political comeback à la Trump, to which he responded: The answer is obviously contained in Unleashed where you will find the complete discussion on the subject.
Co-host Emily Maitlis told him: We're not going to read your book, so just tell us, do you want some political feedback, you can't really answer just one question.
But Johnson insisted: By the way, Emily Ive answered all your questions all night. Currently, I am fully engaged in promoting my book Unleashed, available in all good bookstores.
Johnson also mentioned a meeting he had with Donald Trump in July, after the former president's first assassination attempt this year.
But he ended up promoting his book again, saying: In case I didn't mention it, I'm promoting my book Unleashed and had a conversation with him about Ukraine.
Channel 4 eventually replaced the former prime minister with Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer, although it is unclear whether Johnson's departure was planned or not.
Viewers were confused by Johnson's appearance.
Simon deBrux posted on
And Land of Tope and Dory wrote: Boris Johnsons made a lot of money, by fair or unfair means, it tells you a lot about his character that he is willing to publicly demean himself in order to shamelessly plug his shitty book at every opportunity.
Her memoir was published last month and sold 42,528 copies in its opening week, which was reportedly well below expectations.
Brian and Boris clash
Johnson was joined on the Channel 4 show by a host of TV stars, including Caitlyn Jenner, Stormy Daniels and Succession actor Brian Cox with whom he was involved in a heated debate.
The former prime minister and the Scotsman clashed over the prospect of Trump returning to power, with Cox branding the former president a monster.
He said: “This is the most crucial election of my lifetime, we have to make sure (Donald Trump) doesn't get into it because he's a monster. He really is.
He's crazy, he's crazy, he wants to be a dictator. It's all so clear that I don't know why the American people aren't listening. Some Americans are, but many are not.
The kind of nonsense he talks about, I think he's lost it. He is deeply mentally unstable and I believe he has been for some time. This is not a man who should be president of the United States.
He's unreliable, he's a convicted felon, I'm horrified.
Johnson, however, said Trump's views on the Ukraine-Russia war would change if he were re-elected.
The former prime minister said: I think he will succeed and he will see that if he surrenders, if he allows Putin to win for his pride, for his ego, it is a disaster for America is a disaster for the world.
You can say I'm wrong and I'm starry-eyed, and it won't work like that, and he'll find a way to get to Putin that somehow protects his reputation, his legacy. I don't see how you do it, it's a pretty rude turd to be frank.
I think when you look at what Donald Trump has done during his time in office on the foreign policy front, which is obviously what matters to me as a former British Prime Minister since the Abraham Accords with Ukraine and Iran, you can demonstrate forcefully that it bought peace. and relative stability.
Johnson called the Republican polite and courteous, but admitted that as a British conservative, he disagreed with Trump's positions on women's reproductive health, gun control and tariffs customs officers.
The debate ended when Cox, who has won two BAFTA awards, was asked if he would ever want to play the former president in a film.
He responded: It's a terribly bad role, no one would want to play Donald Trump because it's such a terrible role, how do you find a redeeming characteristic in a human being.
Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at [email protected].
For more stories like this, check out our news page.
MORE: Trailblazer Sarah McBride becomes first openly trans member of Congress
MORE: Absolute Joker reveals why he voted for Kamala Harris
MORE: US tests Minuteman III hypersonic nukes at oddly suspicious time
Get the latest news you need, feel-good stories, analysis and more.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply.
|
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2024/11/06/boris-johnson-told-put-away-plugging-book-channel-4-us-election-show-21936716/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Moo Deng makes an election announcement
- Valencia: Will world leaders take climate change seriously?
- PTI not counting on Trump for Imran's release, says Zartaj Gul – Journal
- Indonesian president seeks closer ties with Xi Jinping and China
- Putin congratulates Donald Trump on election victory in first public comments on US vote
- PM Modi extends birthday wishes to veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani
- Europe urged to 'write its own history' as Trump era approaches – World
- Official! Jokowi receives lifetime pension from Taspen
- Britain sanctions Russian military officer accused of Salisbury Novichok poisoning amid Kremlin crackdown | political news
- Cordyceps sinensis 'could lead to new cancer treatments'
- A USU geoscientist has been awarded an NSF grant to study earthquake precursors
- How Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's US election campaigns unfolded | BBC News