Israel should look to the Mediterranean to build stronger alliances

Since the October 7 massacre by Hamas, Israel's perception of threat has fundamentally changed, impacting its view of national security. Israel is now returning to a pre-1967 position, where borders require active defense and where the capabilities of its neighbors are paramount, whatever their intentions.

With IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon and recent Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran, Syria and Iraq, Israel has entered a new phase of conflict, triggered by Israel's unprecedented ballistic missile attack. October 1. As Churchill remarked after the Battle of El-Alamein in World War II: “It is not the end, it is not the beginning of the end, but it is the end of the beginning.” »

Today, as Israel enters the second year of this war, it is critical that Israeli policymakers and strategists recognize emerging threats that may not be immediately obvious. Often, it is the unexpected “stab in the back” that proves the most deadly. Looking at the bigger picture, it is the Eastern Mediterranean – Israel's backyard – that could harbor the most serious threats on the horizon.

In fighting for its very survival, Israel realizes that although it has many friends, some are not reliable partners. After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resisted international pressure and entered Rafah – where tunnels linking Gaza to Egypt have revealed one of the world's largest smuggling channels – the “cold peace” with the Egypt seems much more tenuous than Israel imagined.

By providing vital supply lines that Hamas used to bolster its terrorist infrastructure, Egypt revealed itself to be a compromised ally, leaving a supposed ally vulnerable to genocidal jihadist attacks.

An Israeli navy ship is seen near the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Turkey becomes an openly hostile state

To the north of Israel, Turkey, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for more than two decades, has gone from being a strategic ally to an openly hostile state. Despite a brief diplomatic warming in 2022 and early 2023, Erdogan has since defended Hamas and continues to provide refuge for its leaders.

In September, Erdogan intensified his rhetoric by calling for an alliance of Islamic nations to counter Israel, accusing it of “expansionist threats” and “state terrorism.” Recently, Turkey submitted a letter to the UN, with the support of 52 states, supporting an arms embargo against Israel.

Israel cannot ignore Erdogan's hostility, his diplomatic maneuvers aimed at weakening Israel or Turkey's significant military advances. This is especially true given the “Blue Homeland” doctrine, which claims Turkish rights over large areas of the Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas. Israeli leaders must develop an effective strategy to deter future Turkish provocations.

The complexity increases with Erdogan's potential interest in aligning with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi against Israel. The two leaders have strengthened ties through high-level talks since 2021, and this diplomatic rapprochement requires an Israeli strategy focused on maintaining a balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean to prevent a united front. Israel cannot ignore that these two neighboring states have the largest naval fleets in the Mediterranean, which poses a tangible threat in the post-October 7 landscape.

HISTORICALLY, BRITAIN – an island dependent on vulnerable sea lanes and a high level of trade – has faced similar strategic challenges to Israel. From the 18th century until the First World War, Britain developed a balance of power strategy to prevent the alignment of two dominant military forces on the European continent. For Israel, a similarly nuanced policy could prove essential to confront changing dynamics in the Eastern Mediterranean.

If Israel were to adopt a balance-of-power strategy to counter a potential alliance between Egypt and Turkey, it could draw on principles similar to the British approach, adapting them to the unique context of the modern Middle East . There are a number of fronts on which Israel can engage simultaneously to implement such a strategy.

A balanced forces strategy in the Mediterranean begins at home. Like Britain, Israel must strengthen its naval power. True deterrence requires not only advanced technology, but also the ability to project power coherently, especially given Israel's small nation status. As Stalin rightly said: “Quantity has a quality of its own.”

Israel should prioritize three key areas to expand its sea denial capability: develop an armada of USVs (unmanned surface vessels) and UUVs (unmanned underwater vehicles), significantly expand its fleet of submarines and invest heavily in advanced and mobile mine warfare.

The second level of this strategy would involve strengthening alliances with other regional actors in the Eastern Mediterranean to balance security dynamics and deter Turkish-Egyptian adventurism. Israel's alliance with Cyprus and Greece, strengthened over the past decade, is expected to result in even greater military cooperation.

For example, while supporting the modernization of the Greek air force, Israel could seek to obtain leasing rights for naval bases on the Greek islands. Additionally, Israel could support and train the Cypriot armed forces to better resist Turkish intimidation and reach agreements allowing Israeli naval resupply.

Third, Israel should leverage soft power to form alliances and counterbalance a possible Turkish-Egyptian axis. Providing limited support to the Libyan National Army (LNA) could prove strategic. Egypt supports the LNA, while Turkey supports its rivals. By assisting the LNA, Israel could gain influence on a crucial issue between Egypt and Turkey. If Marshal Khalifa Haftar's ANL comes to power, Israel would benefit from a friendly government within the eastern Mediterranean sphere.

An important element of any Israeli balance of power strategy must involve soft power. Turkey's support for the Muslim Brotherhood poses a significant threat to al-Sissi, who toppled the Brotherhood-led government of Mohamed Morsi to secure power in Cairo. By emphasizing Turkey's historic and ongoing support for Islamist factions, Israel can highlight ideological divisions that could complicate any deepening of Egyptian-Turkish relations.

It is crucial that Israeli diplomats highlight Turkey's growing aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly on borders and maritime resources. Israel should also focus on expanding the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum and strengthening gas partnerships between Egypt and Israel. Such collaborations, which allow the two countries to supply Europe with natural gas, could constitute a powerful counterweight to Turkish influence.

FINALLY, GIVEN the anti-Semitic rhetoric of Erdogan's government and its alignment with the Iranian axis, it is high time for Israel to formally recognize the Armenian genocide. Beyond a moral obligation, this decision would constitute a targeted response to Erdogan's accusations against Israel and could serve to highlight the historical contradictions and denials of his own regime.

Such recognition would reinforce Israel's commitment to human rights and remind Ankara that those in hothouses should not engage in murderous smears.

As Israel faces continued threats from Iran and restructures its defense posture after October 7, it must not neglect the growing risks in the Eastern Mediterranean. Israel's approach to countering an Egyptian-Turkish rapprochement should include a fortified navy, strengthened alliances with regional partners and diplomatic measures to highlight Turkey's destabilizing influence.

This multi-pronged strategy, focused on cooperative deterrence rather than direct confrontation, could help stabilize the region and prevent the formation of a united front against Israel in its own backyard.

The writer is co-founder of the Jewish National Initiative and a high-tech executive.