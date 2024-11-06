Connect with us

Politics

Indian, Nigerian NSAs to co-chair strategic dialogue ahead of PM Modi's visit | Latest news India

Indian, Nigerian NSAs to co-chair strategic dialogue ahead of PM Modi's visit | Latest news India

 


November 05, 2024 at 8:41 p.m. IST

Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Guyana and Nigeria alongside his trip to Brazil for the G20 summit to be held on November 18-19.

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu co-chaired the second strategic and counter-terrorism dialogue between the two countries, focused on combating challenges such as online radicalization and arms smuggling.

Indian NSA Ajit Doval and his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu co-chaired the second strategic and counter-terrorism dialogue.
Indian NSA Ajit Doval and his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu co-chaired the second strategic and counter-terrorism dialogue.

Ribadu visited New Delhi for the dialogue held on November 4-5, weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Nigeria. As part of New Delhi's increased focus on strengthening strategic and trade ties with Africa, Modi is expected to visit Guyana and Nigeria alongside his trip to Brazil for the G20 summit to be held on 18 and November 19.

The two NSAs held discussions within the framework of the India-Nigeria strategic partnership on threats and challenges emanating from terrorism, extremism, radicalization, including through cyberspace, as well as international crime, trafficking arms and drugs, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. read aloud.

The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to strengthen the fight against all forms of terrorism, reiterating their firm belief that nothing can justify terrorism in any form or manifestation, according to the statement.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in capacity building bilaterally and on the international stage. During his visit, the Nigerian NSA visited the premises of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar.

The first Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue was held in New Delhi in March 2021. Defense and security cooperation is an integral part of the bilateral strategic partnership. Areas of cooperation include counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, counter-piracy and exchange visits between training institutes.

India has helped establish several military institutions in Nigeria, including the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) and the Naval College, Port Harcourt. Several Nigerian leaders have been trained within Indian military institutions over the years, including former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation in October 2007, and the armed forces of both sides have undergone military training together and served in UN peacekeeping operations.

Get current updates on…

See more

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/indian-nigerian-nsas-co-chair-strategic-dialogue-ahead-of-pm-modi-visit-101730819515524.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: