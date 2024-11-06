Indian, Nigerian NSAs to co-chair strategic dialogue ahead of PM Modi's visit | Latest news India

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu co-chaired the second strategic and counter-terrorism dialogue between the two countries, focused on combating challenges such as online radicalization and arms smuggling. Indian NSA Ajit Doval and his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu co-chaired the second strategic and counter-terrorism dialogue.

Ribadu visited New Delhi for the dialogue held on November 4-5, weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Nigeria. As part of New Delhi's increased focus on strengthening strategic and trade ties with Africa, Modi is expected to visit Guyana and Nigeria alongside his trip to Brazil for the G20 summit to be held on 18 and November 19.

The two NSAs held discussions within the framework of the India-Nigeria strategic partnership on threats and challenges emanating from terrorism, extremism, radicalization, including through cyberspace, as well as international crime, trafficking arms and drugs, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. read aloud.

The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to strengthen the fight against all forms of terrorism, reiterating their firm belief that nothing can justify terrorism in any form or manifestation, according to the statement.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in capacity building bilaterally and on the international stage. During his visit, the Nigerian NSA visited the premises of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar.

The first Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue was held in New Delhi in March 2021. Defense and security cooperation is an integral part of the bilateral strategic partnership. Areas of cooperation include counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, counter-piracy and exchange visits between training institutes.

India has helped establish several military institutions in Nigeria, including the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) and the Naval College, Port Harcourt. Several Nigerian leaders have been trained within Indian military institutions over the years, including former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation in October 2007, and the armed forces of both sides have undergone military training together and served in UN peacekeeping operations.