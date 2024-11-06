Politics
Donald Trump wins Texas | The Texas Tribune
Audio recording is automated for accessibility. Humans wrote and edited history. Review our AI policy and give us your feedback.
Sign up for The Brief, the Texas Tribunes daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date on the most essential Texas news.
Texas voters went for Donald Trump on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, giving the Republican candidate 40 electoral votes in the state and continuing his streak of going red in every presidential election since choosing Jimmy Carter in 1976.
As of 10 p.m., neither candidate has yet reached the 270 electoral votes needed to win the race.
Governor Greg Abbott celebrated Trump's victory.
“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his landslide victory in Texas,” Abbott said in a statement. “Texans know who will lower inflation, secure our southern border, unleash American energy and crack down on violent crime – and it's Donald Trump. Texans rejected Kamala Harris' left-wing agenda and voted to restore the freedom, prosperity, and opportunity for all Americans.”
Texas has never been seriously considered a swing state this election cycle, despite a few visits by both candidates in recent months. But Democrats have been hoping for years that the state would trend bluer.
Tuesday night's results appeared to shatter those dreams early in the night, as Trump and Cruz appeared on track to increase their margins of victory compared to their last elections in 2020 and 2018, respectively. Trump and Cruz were up double digits as of 11 p.m. Central time, according to the AP.
Republicans across the state celebrated voters' decision to “Keep Texas, Texas.”
Dave Carney, Abbott's top political adviser, taunted Texas Democrats on social media after their latest defeat.
The most important news in Texas, delivered weekday mornings.
“So do you think national Democratic donors will ever believe these Texas Democratic crooks again?” he wrote on social media. “More than $200 million in incremental money added to Texas bonfire.”
In recent years, Democrats have claimed they are narrowing the Republican Party's electoral advantage both by engaging a younger, more racially diverse generation of voters and by winning over moderate Republicans and independent voters who have had enough of the rightward tilt of the dominant party.
In 2012, Republican Mitt Romney won the state against former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, by 16 percentage points. In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by 9 percentage points. And in 2020, Trump won the state over Biden by 5.6 percentage points. It was the closest presidential race in Texas since 1996, when Republican candidate Bob Dole beat former President Bill Clinton by 5 points.
This trend came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday.
Republicans downplayed the progress made by the minority party and pointed to Democrats' multiple false starts, including former Sen. Wendy Davis's 20-point defeat by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2014 and the superstar's 11-point defeat Democrat Beto ORourke by Abbott. two years ago. Both Democratic candidates had raised large sums of money for their bids against Abbott.
In 2020, Democrats had such a chance that the party leadership promised to win the Texas House. Ultimately, despite the expectation of a surge in Democratic voter enthusiasm from Trump at the top of the ticket, the two parties essentially retained the same partisan divide that existed before the election, with Republicans retaining control comfortable room.
This year, Democrats were not expected to be competitive in the presidential race.
Last August, national Democrats were suppressing the idea that Texas was truly competitive. Harris' campaign manager, who managed ORourkes' 2019 presidential run, said the vice president's team would focus on real swing states, not Texas.
Ultimately, our responsibility as a presidential campaign is to ensure that we reach 270 [electoral votes]Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters at the Democratic National Convention. I'd love to get to a higher number than that, but that's all that matters to us.”
But after the Democratic National Convention, Democrats thought they had momentum. Party members were energized and thought independents seemed willing to vote for Harris.
Harris visited the state 11 days before the election to boost the candidacy of Dallas Congressman Colin Allred, who was in a tough race to unseat Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. Music star and Texas native Beyonc joined Harris at the campaign stop. Meanwhile, Trump also stopped in Texas to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast with 14.5 million followers that reaches a crucial part of his campaign's electorate, men under 45.
On election night, Trump took an early lead in crucial counties like Tarrant and Williamson, which he lost to Biden four years ago. He also had unexpected leads in border counties, like Cameron and Starr, where Republicans focused on making gains largely focused on the immigration issue. He also made huge gains in counties like Webb, home of Laredo, where he was separated from Harris by less than a percentage point around 11 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2024/11/05/texas-donald-trump-electoral-votes-election-2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Moo Deng makes an election announcement
- Valencia: Will world leaders take climate change seriously?
- PTI not counting on Trump for Imran's release, says Zartaj Gul – Journal
- Indonesian president seeks closer ties with Xi Jinping and China
- Putin congratulates Donald Trump on election victory in first public comments on US vote
- PM Modi extends birthday wishes to veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani
- Europe urged to 'write its own history' as Trump era approaches – World
- Official! Jokowi receives lifetime pension from Taspen
- Britain sanctions Russian military officer accused of Salisbury Novichok poisoning amid Kremlin crackdown | political news
- Cordyceps sinensis 'could lead to new cancer treatments'
- A USU geoscientist has been awarded an NSF grant to study earthquake precursors
- How Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's US election campaigns unfolded | BBC News