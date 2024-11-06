Jokowi endorses Badung District Chief Wayan Suyasa, trusts tourism for community well-being





Mangupura, posbali.net – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave his blessing to Badung Regent Candidate and Badung Deputy Regent I Wayan Suyasa – I Putu Alit Yandinata (Suyadinata). The blessing was given when Wayan Suyasa visited Jokowi's residence in Solo City, Central Java, Monday (04/11/2024). “We met with Mr. Joko Widodo together with the Projo volunteers. “As a national charismatic figure, we must of course ask him for guidance and contributions to advance Badung Regency in the future,” Suyasa said during of its confirmation, Tuesday (05/11/2024). Also read: Before being arrested by Bali Police OTT, Perbekel staff participated in the KPK event at Badung Community Center “He (Jokowi-ed) gave us the opportunity to establish friendship and we also ask him for his blessing for the celebration of Pilkada in Badung Regency,” said Suyasa. Furthermore, Badung Regent Number One Candidate said that a number of suggestions have been made to maintain tourism in Bali, especially in Badung Regency, and it could be further improved so that it is more elegant for the well-being of the community. “Pak Jokowi hopes that tourism facilities in Badung will become better and more elegant. “Don't do wrong things, such as paving pedestrians on the beach to ensure quality,” he said. Also read: Acting Badung Regional Secretary responds to Perbekel staff captured by OTT Bali Police Before meeting Joko Widodo, Suyasa also met Jokowi's youngest son in the Kuta region. Suyasa also invited Kaesang Pangarep to participate in taking into account the aspirations of tourists from Badung Regency. Even Kaesang Pangarep, as General Chairman of PSI, also called to elect the number 1 candidate, namely Badung Regent candidate and Badung Deputy Regent I Wayan Suyasa and I Putu Alit Yandinata (Suyadinata). On this occasion, Kaesang Pangarep revealed that candidate Suyadinata had received support from the center, which would facilitate coordination between the Badung Regency Government and the central government.

