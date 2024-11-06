China warns military against online dating, gambling

In an unusual warning, the Chinese navy has told young officers and personnel they could fall for online dating and virtual gambling scams if they let their guard down, exposing themselves to security risks and undermining the army.

Addressing those born from 1990 onwards who “become the core of the army”, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said in a social media post that young soldiers should avoid revealing their military identity online because they could be “extremely easy” targets for criminals.

The political and confidential nature of the military profession requires that the identity of military personnel not be disclosed online, the statement said.

“Distinguish carefully and keep some distance when making friends online,” a line in the post advises, and “never lose sight of your principles and make random friends with people online.”

The navy also warned against virtual gambling, which is illegal in China, likening gambling addiction to “possession by a demon” and warning against schemes that could lead to “a fall into an abyss endless” debt.

China's military projects an image of power, from launching exercises around Taiwan, a democratically governed country, to deploying patrols in the South China Sea. But President Xi Jinping, also the military's commander-in-chief, has often warned that the armed forces face “deep-rooted” problems from within, including corruption and lack of discipline.

Young soldiers are not the only demographic targeted. Xi also emphasized the political loyalty of top military officials.

At a military conference in June, Xi emphasized the Chinese Communist Party's continued “absolute leadership” over the PLA and that the armed forces must always “uphold their core values, maintain purity, and strictly adhere to the discipline “.

Xi attributed the root cause of the problems to the lack of ideals and beliefs, calling on the armed forces, especially senior cadres, to “introspect, engage in introspective thinking, and make serious rectifications.” according to the official Xinhua news agency.