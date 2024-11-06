The resurrection of Donald Trump





Trump in Georgia, about to justify himself. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Win or lose (and if he loses, he will certainly fight like hell to deny it), the fact that Donald Trump has arrived at this point as an even bet to return to the presidency is a shocking novelty in American history .

When he finally left office four years ago, without ever acknowledging defeat, the consensus was that his political career was all but over after inciting the forces that attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021. for a second time without Previously, he faced enormous legal risks following the coup attempt and was labeled a failed one-term president. His tenure, marred by his mishandling of the pandemic that would kill more than a million Americans, left no particular political legacy other than the type of tax-cut legislation that Republicans had promoted for generations and the failed attempts to repeal Obamacare and gut the social safety net. . His more authoritarian impulses were generally contained by the courts, although his success (the product of luck as much as skill) in overhauling the Supreme Court represented a time bomb that would explode during his successor's presidency.

What Trump still had was a movement. MAGA, as he soon became known, gave him a solid beachhead within the Republican Party from which he could stage an improbable comeback. There was undoubtedly a mass base for the right-wing populism he represented, focused primarily on stoking anti-immigration and anti-globalization fears that increased the Republican Party's electoral reach while sacrificing the old principles of party.

After spending 2021 in relative obscurity, Trump has decided to reassert his power over the Republican Party. The party was trying to overtake him ahead of the midterm elections, which were widely expected to be a major GOP rout after Democrats assembled the shakiest trio imaginable in 2020 and Joe Biden's popularity began to plummet. Trump, however, began to meddle, imposing disastrous Senate candidates on his party (including Blake Masters in Arizona, Herschel Walker in Georgia, Adam Laxalt in Nevada, and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania). As the election approaches, the Supreme Court's historic reversal in Roe v. Wade, who Trump organized with three of his judges, sparked an immediate backlash against the Republican Party. By the time his party underperformed expectations in November 2022, many Republicans (mostly privately, but some publicly) were blaming Trump.

Eight days after the red wave failed to materialize, Trump became the first Republican to officially announce his 2024 presidential candidacy. The 45th president, half-disgraced, and his reputation freshly bruised by mid-term defeats. mandate of its hand-picked candidates, did not seem inevitable: it attracted 12 primary opponents, including a senator, two governors, a former vice president, a former senator and three former governors. One of his rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, had just won a historic landslide re-election that excited Republicans around the world.

DeSantis immediately raised immense funds and developed a plausible post-Trump campaign message promising a return to traditional conservatism without abandoning Trump's signature policy initiatives. He seemed to be the one who could defeat him. Many observers believed Republicans had and would seize an ideal opportunity to overtake Trump and pivot to a more appealing message while maintaining the populist edge of the 45th president. For his part, Trump appeared to emphasize his unsavory characteristics by blaming his own midterm disappointments on the anti-abortion movement while doubling down on his denial of the 2020 election and vowing revenge. To many people in his party and beyond, he looked like yesterday's news and a loser at that.

But Trump once again proved his skeptics wrong. He gained popularity among Republican voters by adding Democratic-inspired or Democratic-led lawsuits to the perfidy of the elite who stole the 2020 election and impeached him twice. And, inevitably, Trump benefited from the contrasts that all Republicans, even his rivals, were drawing between the pre-pandemic economic conditions overseen by the Trump administration and the inflationary calamities wrought by Biden. Its deeply-rooted slogan, Make America Great Again, has come to represent not only the lost traditional culture of the 20th century, but, more specifically, the pre-pandemic economy and society.

Trump, who did not participate in any debates, crushed his Republican rivals, getting rid of DeSantis in Iowa and Nikki Haley, the last symbol of the resistance, on Super Tuesday. They then both endorsed him, reflecting the Republican Party's complete transformation into the party of Trump and, just as importantly, the party's abandonment of any apprehension about the former president's conduct in office or on January 6. its very important Christian-conservative and anti-abortion constituencies have fallen into line by obtaining their reluctant consent to a abandonment (at least until after this election) of plans for a national ban on abortion imposed by the federal government.

Having already turned his legal problems into party assets, Trump then dodged real legal consequences by delaying sentencing on his only historic criminal conviction in the Manhattan hush money case while at least temporarily avoiding trials for others. The Supreme Court he formed was of great assistance to him in upholding presidential immunity in a way that delayed and partially neutralized his indictment for his conduct on January 6. He has not entirely neutralized his overt anarchy as a general election issue sees domestic enemies and fascist John Kelly. warning, but he largely confined it to the various partisan memories (and amnesia) of January 6.

His Houdini-like evasion skills reached their peak with the narrowly failed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 14, just days before the start of the convention nominating him for president for the third time. If there was any doubt Trump was literally dodging bullets with or without direct divine assistance, a second assassination plot, although less advanced, was foiled in Florida in September. These events elevated his personal popularity ratings even as he began to descend into a wild series of general election attacks against Kamala Harris, Democrats, transgender people, and all of his various enemies.

By summer's end, Trump's political resurrection was nearly complete. He had become the third politician to win three major party presidential nominations, the other two being Franklin Roosevelt and Grover Cleveland (who, like Trump, lost the second time). This accomplishment was all the more remarkable considering what happened to his disgraced predecessors. Andrew Johnson, the first president to be impeached by the House, left office shortly after his narrow acquittal by the Senate. Richard Nixon, who was about to be impeached, had to resign to avoid this stigma. Trump was impeached and acquitted twice, but was strongly condemned by many Republican senators who voted against convicting him a second time.

Trump entered the homestretch of the 2024 election even with Harris, despite Democrats surging in popularity after replacing struggling Biden as the party's nominee, following a terrible debate performance with Trump in June. Even more impressive, if Trump loses but contests the results as he did four years ago, this time around almost the entire Republican Party will be ready to support his claims of a rigged election.

However, it's when we move away from the precise timeline of Trump's return that his accomplishments since 2020 become most devilishly remarkable. To put himself in position to become the 47th president, Trump managed to convince nearly half of the electorate that 2+2=5. Historically, his 2024 bid has been about convincing his base and many influential voters of a multitude of counterfactual descriptions of their own country. As violent crime rates decline, he says America is in the midst of a massive wave of violent lawlessness, stemming primarily from recent migrants. As border crossings decline, he continues to assert that Biden and Harris greedily opened the borders to promote illegal non-citizen voting, for which there is no evidence. As inflation slows, Trump has convinced huge numbers of Americans that Biden and Harris have ruined a pre-Covid economy that was anything but ideal. Scattered controversies over transgender medical treatment and transgender participation in women's sports have been transformed by the Trump campaign into a massive reversal of human nature and God's laws. And most importantly, the former president who presided over a failed insurrection four years ago appears to be planning another, even as Democrats argue among themselves over the importance of ads highlighting Trump's threat to democracy.

We don't know at this time whether Trump's comeback will succeed (either through total victory or an extension), and he could still sabotage the victory by ignoring his lion-taming advisors and going wild at the last moment (e.g. , by allowing a comedian to insult Puerto Ricans, a key voting group, during his rally at Madison Square Garden). Whether he wins or loses, America could suffer for years from this man's damage to trust in the electoral system and the fundamental rule of law. But whether because of or despite his demons, Donald Trump has established himself as a unique figure in American political history and an incredibly irresistible force. If he does not return to the White House, his political career will likely end. But his party and his country may have been crude and corrupt for a very long time.

