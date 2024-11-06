Politics
Boris Johnson fired from Channel 4's US election coverage after being called cheap for book slip
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticized for plugging his book during an appearance on Channel 4's coverage of the US election.
Guests on the program included Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican supporter and reality TV star, and Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of Mr Trump's secret trial.
Mr Johnson appeared on the cover, at one point being asked by Ms Daniels whether he still considers Trump his friend. He also revealed that he had recently spoken to Mr. Trump.
Mr Trump faces sentencing later in November after being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to the payment of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels days before the election from 2016.
Emily Maitlis continued to challenge Mr Johnson after the exchange in which Ms Daniels spoke about her trial and asked Boris Johnson if he had children.
Just minutes into the live show titled America Decides: US Presidential Election, co-host Krishnan Guru-Murthy also told Mr. Johnson to put it away and call it quits, enough for him to twice references his new book and attempts to introduce it to viewers.
Guru-Murthy called the former prime minister's actions very cheap.
Mr. Johnson retorted: There is absolutely nothing you can do to stop me from plugging my book.
Channel 4 replaced the former Prime Minister with Mr Michael Cohen, Mr Trump's former lawyer. But it is not clear whether Mr Johnson's departure was planned.
The 60-year-old has been promoting his new memoir titled Unleashed following its release last month.
The 784-page book looks back at Mr Johnson's time as Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022, including Brexit and the Covid pandemic.
Channel 4 News presenter Guru-Murthy has fronted the channel's first nightly US election program since 1992, alongside former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis.
Political experts and a number of famous faces, including Mr Johnson, will join the hosts in the Washington DC studio as the American public decides whether Democratic candidate Kamala Harris or Mr Trump becomes president.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said it was a beautiful thing not knowing what would happen in the US election.
The former British prime minister, who appeared as a guest on Channel 4's coverage of the US election with British channels Emily Maitlis and Krishnan Guru-Murthy, said: Nobody knows what's going to happen, it It's a fantastic thing, it's a beautiful thing because there are countries where they organize democratic elections and where they know very well what is going to happen.
Speaking about working with former US President Donald Trump while he was Prime Minister of the UK, Mr Johnson said: I had a very interesting time working with Donald and there are clearly questions about which we disagree with, referring to gun control and women's reproductive rights.
We became absolutely friends, he continued. What really worries me right now is Ukraine and the future of democracy in that country. I think that whatever happens in these elections, there is a risk of catastrophe in Ukraine.
Asked while in office whether he had told Mr. Trump that it was a mistake to choose the path of election denial after his last attempt to resume his role as president, Mr. Johnson responded: Not only did I tell him, I told everyone. worldI have a problem with this, with what he did.
Boris Johnson later claimed that Donald Trump had brought peace and relative stability during his tenure as US president, while Brian Cox described him as a monster.
Both men appeared as guests during Channel 4's live coverage of the US election in the Washington DC studio, as the American public decides whether Democratic candidate Kamala Harris or Republican Mr Trump will be elected.
“We need to make sure he doesn't get in because he's a monster, he really is,” Scottish actor Cox said of Mr Trump, as he appeared virtually from London.
He's crazy, he's crazy, he wants to be a dictator.
I think he's lost it, frankly, I think he's deeply mentally unstable and I think he has been for a while. This is not a man who should be president of the United States, absolutely not.
He's unreliable, he's a convicted felon, I'm horrified.
|
