'I ran a great campaign,' Donald Trump says after voting in Palm Beach





PALM BEACH, Florida. Former President Donald Trump cast his vote in Palm Beach on Election Day, saying this latest presidential campaign was the best in his history.

“I had a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three. We did a great job in the first one. We did a lot better in the second one, but something happened. I would say it’s the best campaign we’ve run,” Trump said, standing next to his wife, former first lady Melania Trump.

WATCH: Former President Donald Trump votes in Palm Beach

Trump voted at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach and later spoke to reporters, saying it “seems like the conservatives are voting very strongly” and “it seems like the Republicans showed up in force “.

“It looks like we have a very substantial lead. It looks like we have a lot more Republicans voting today than Democrats,” Trump said, adding, “I've heard we're doing really well everywhere.”

“No matter what happens tonight, is this your last campaign? Are you done after this?” » a reporter asked Trump.

“I would think so. I would think so,” Trump replied.

“What do you think of that?” a reporter followed.

“Sad. Sad and very happy. I think we're going to have a very big victory today,” Trump responded.

The former president suggested he would not contest the election results, as long as they were fair.

“If the election is fair, I will be the first to recognize it,” Trump said, although it was unclear what meets that definition.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he had no plans to tell his supporters to refrain from violence if he lost.

“I don’t need to tell them,” Trump said. “Of course there won't be any violence. My supporters are not violent people. I don't need to tell them that.”

After voting, Trump visited a nearby campaign office to personally thank those who worked on his behalf.

NBC News

Former President Donald Trump visits a campaign office in West Palm Beach on November 5, 2024.

Later Tuesday, Trump is expected to host a watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in downtown West Palm Beach.

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, participated in an interview with The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 in Atlanta on Tuesday.

“The first position I ran for was freshman class representative at Howard University,” Harris recalled, adding that “going back tonight to Howard University, my beloved alma mater, and being able to , hopefully recognizing this day for what it is, truly it’s come full circle for me.

Harris is expected to hold her watch party Tuesday night at Howard, located in the nation's capital, which is part of a network of historically black colleges and universities founded before 1964 for African-American students.

If she wins, Harris will be the first HBCU alum to serve as president.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Democratic presidential running mate Kamala Harris addresses a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Harris, who could be the first female president if elected, has vowed to work across the aisle to tackle economic and other issues without radically deviating from the path set by President Joe Biden.

In Tuesday's interview with The Big Tigger Morning Show, Harris was asked if she might have difficulty with black voters, who might support Trump or stay out of the race. She said “lived experience” taught her about the difficulties black men in America can face.

“It’s not something that I just realized, that we still have a long way to go to recognize the disparities in what black men receive and what they are owed in terms of access to opportunities,” said the vice president, adding that during her campaign she focused on issues “from access to capital to what we need to do about health care.”

A victory would cap a blitzkrieg unprecedented in American history. Harris rose to the top of the Democratic field less than four months ago after Biden, facing massive pressure from his party after a disastrous debate, ended his re-election bid.

