



ANKARA Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Baheli stressed the need for a constitutional amendment so that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan can run in the upcoming elections. Mr. President Erdoan is the only option regarding the security of the “Century of Trkiye”, state continuity and political stability. In this context, a constitutional adjustment must be made, Baheli said in his weekly speech to his parliamentary group on November 5. The MHP is the closest ally of Erdoan, who is also chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). He was elected leader of the nation for the second time in 2023 and cannot seek another term under the current constitution. The only way he can run for president is if Parliament decides to dissolve itself before the 2028 elections. Baheli stressed that Erdoan would naturally be the right and natural choice in the upcoming elections if the government solves economic problems and eradicates terrorism. In response to his widely debated proposal calling for the release of terrorist leader Abdullah Calan if he agrees to appeal to the PKK to lay down arms and end terrorist activities against Trkiye, Baheli said: “I maintain my words “. Stressing that Turks and Kurds are brothers and have lived together for over 1,000 years in these lands, Baheli stressed the need to find essential ways to create a safer Trkiye for all. He also called on the Democratic Equality Party (DEM) to make its decision and keep its distance from the PKK. Our tolerance for terrorism is zero. Terrorist organizations are a legitimate target, but the Kurds and the PKK are not the same. The biggest villainy against Trkiye is keeping these two the same, he added.

