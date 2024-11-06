Mallikarjun Kharge at an election rally in Jharkhand









Updated: November 05, 2024 11:47 p.m. EAST

Kanke (Jharkhand) [India]November 5 (ANI): Days ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and admitted the role of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving reservations and rights under the Constitution.

“PM Modi does not see the good things that others have. He only sees two big people and Amit Shah. No one can speak in the cabinet. Only PM Modi can speak and Amit Shah will. All the powers are with him..”, Kharge asserted while addressing a gathering in Kanke, Jharkhand.

“…Some people forget that the reservation that was given, whether to SC, ST or OBC, or the rights that were given constitutionally – for that, the credit goes to those who gave us freedom – Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar…,” Kharge told the gathering.

Later in the day, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Mandu, Kharge took pictures of Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and other party leaders for gathering and having campaigned in a state as small as Jharkhand.

“…In Jharkhand elections, Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and many ministers are campaigning here. There are 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, but ministers and chief ministers of Assam and other parts of India are campaigning in Jharkhand “In a small election like this, the leaders have come together in large numbers. If the leaders had campaigned in large numbers in the parliamentary elections, it would have made sense, but in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, as many ministers are on the move as the number of our candidates,” he said . said.

The Congress leader said Hemant Soren will become chief minister again.

He said, “Their (BJP) aim is to capture Jharkhand, come to power and remove a tribal CM…They will not be able to remove the Jharkhand government from power. Hemant Soren will once again become the CM of Jharkhand…”

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go through polls in two phases on November 13 and 20.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23. (ANI)

