Elon Musk went all-in for Trump. Here's what's at stake for the world's richest man in the US election.





Elon Musk supports Donald Trump in his quest to win back the American presidency. He has committed millions of dollars to a pro-Trump political action committee (PAC) and has appeared alongside Donald Trump at some of his rallies.

Although Musk has become more vocal about politics over the years, he has never committed to a candidate in this way until now. Let's see how the outcome of the US elections could affect Musk.

SpaceX and Tesla face numerous legal challenges over issues ranging from worker safety to environmental protection.

Environmental challenges apply to both the development of the Space Xs Starship rocket and its Starlink satellite system. Musk also complained about the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) being slow and cautious in authorizing SpaceX launches.

Beyond SpaceX, Musk has had no shortage of run-ins with the regulatory agencies of the US federal government. Many on the right have spent decades trying to dismantle the American administrative state. This program was strengthened by a June 2024 decision by the United States Supreme Court that struck down the Chevron Doctrine.

This doctrine gets its name from the case from which it arose, the 1984 Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council decision. This means that courts must show deference to the interpretation of laws adopted by administrative agencies of government.

The Supreme Court's recent decision significantly reduces the authority of federal agencies to interpret the laws they administer. Instead, he ruled that courts should rely on their own interpretations, with laws subject to interpretation.

In October, the Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk had held conversations with Vladimir Putin and would be in regular contact with him since the end of 2022.

Some players in the defense sector have reportedly raised questions about these alleged conversations. The SpaceX founder holds a security clearance and, through SpaceX, numerous U.S. defense contracts. Musk previously denied having regular calls with the Russian president. In 2022, Musk said he had only spoken to Putin once.

When the Wall Street Journal allegations were published, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the only communication with Musk had been a single phone call in which he and Putin discussed space, as well as current and future technologies. According to the Guardian, Peskov denied that Putin or other Kremlin officials had frequent conversations with Musk.

Save humanity?

Musk sees the regulatory state not only as a challenge to his business interests, but also as a threat to humanity. He posted on his social networking site humanity.

Musk said he believed colonizing other planets was essential if humans were to avoid extinction, such as from a large asteroid colliding with Earth.

Musk has amassed a number of supporters on the American right, many of whom have long supported an extension of Manifest Destiny to space.

They see an opportunity in a second Trump administration to make space great again and thus, in line with the logic of space expansionism, save humanity.

Elon Musk has very clearly chosen his side during this election. The reasons for this are myriad, but he has long opposed the American administrative state.

A second Trump administration, even before the Chevron ruling is overturned, promises to undertake a rollback of federal regulations and the agencies that enforce them. Donald Trump even proposed to make Elon Musk responsible.

Regardless of what happens on November 5, Musk's decision to support Donald Trump will likely have lingering consequences, even if his fears of retaliation under Harris' presidency are overblown.

But the “America First” slogan promoted by Trump could be a tricky choice for a billionaire who has often said he wants to save humanity.

