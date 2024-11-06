What Gazans think of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.





I've never been very interested in politics, especially not far from Palestine or Israel. Since I started in the field of journalism, I have mainly written articles on society and culture, arts, social life and sport. And I never followed the US elections until 2016, when CNN asked me to do a report on Gazans' opinions of the presidential candidates, which included Donald Trump. At the time, I worried about how I was going to conduct these interviews. Are there people in Gaza who care about these elections, I wondered? But I did some research and found people who did it. They gave me very different opinions; To my surprise, many people around me were very interested in American politics. I met many people who expected a Trump victory, and when he did, I was once again surprised that they were right.

Today, the Palestinian street, in Gaza in particular, considers the American presidency to be a partner of Israel in its war here. Many have similar feelings: They want a better president than Joe Biden, who encouraged the war on Gaza and never made progress to stop it.

Last week, I spoke with five other civilians about voting. Four of them were moved from the northern Gaza Strip to the southern town of Khan Yunis, where I have always lived. One of them, Rami Aman, is originally from Gaza but went to Egypt before the war and has not returned since. Three of them asked me not to release their last names for fear of retaliation for what they might say. Their responses below have been translated and lightly edited for clarity.

Sherine, a 35 year old woman

We want a humane American president who cooperates with the ceasefire. We don't want a president who sends weapons to kill us. Former President Donald Trump was the driving force behind stopping the war in 2021 and did not accept its continuation for a long time. [Ed. note: The 2021 war in Gaza, between Israel and a coalition of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, lasted from May 6 to May 21. It occurred after Trumps term, while Joe Biden was president.] But President Biden has not contributed to the ceasefire in the current war. Instead, he encouraged its continuation and was the first to support Israel, even when it bombed densely populated residential areas. We know that Biden's rule will eventually be considered the worst in American history.

There is [new] candidates, Trump and Harris, but I think Harris has a similar policy to Biden, because he encourages and supports her, and she has not mentioned Muslims or Palestine during her speeches. We want an American president who believes that Gaza deserves life and believes that wars should not continue there. We do not want support for wars in the name of Israel's right to defend itself. Is America encouraging Israel to defend itself against children and women? There must be a just American president.

Salem, a 55 year old man

I have no optimism about a new candidate for the American presidency. Donald Trump has delivered a series of hate speeches that support a policy of banning all Palestinians from entering America and imposing sanctions on them. As for Kamala Harris, she is Joe Biden's deputy, who sent the very heavy missiles which caused the destruction of thousands of homes and the deaths of tens of thousands of people. We and the American people need a president who supports democracy and humanity. We want a president who finds a solution to this conflict, a solution that never makes us feel safe.

Incessant wars, and this war in particular, have led to great tensions in the Arab region. We want a president who does not excessively support killings, as Biden did. I and 2 million Palestinians agree: Biden was the worst president, the one who did not treat Gaza as a humanitarian zone that has been under siege for over 15 years. We need a president who wants to end the war and rebuild Gaza so that our lives can resume, so that we can live our lives like the rest of the world.

Belal, a 40 year old man

I hope Trump wins the election, despite some confusing statements. But he stopped the war in 2021 [Ed. note: see note above]and he has the ability to do it again. He's a man who doesn't like or encourage wars, so I hope he wins. I hope that he will look at Gaza with humanity, that he will contribute to its reconstruction and that he will support it. Wars are not a solution to end these conflicts.

We need a strong solution to this conflict in order to obtain an independent state. We have been experiencing successive wars since 2008. We have experienced almost five wars [since then]and through numerous political tensions and bombings. [But] it is the most violent war against Gaza, and it excludes no one. All those involved are civilians and we want justice for us. We want human rights institutions to work in Gaza. America is the greatest country in the world and we need its support, even if it supports Israel with weapons.

Reham Owda, a 40-year-old woman

It is abundantly clear to the Palestinian people that Harris has a difficult political relationship with the current Israeli government, and therefore will not have much influence over the Gaza ceasefire if she wins the election. as Trump will do. Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu has so far failed to respond to her attempts as vice president to reach a hostage deal with Hamas and a ceasefire. So if she wins the election, Israel will treat her administration like it is treating Bidens now: ignoring the US demand for a ceasefire, while perhaps still allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, Trump has a very positive relationship with Netanyahu. He is a businessman known for his success in closing deals; he is a very decisive man and he can convince Netanyahu to end the war on Gaza as soon as possible. He can ask him to start preparing for the day after the war as quickly as possible, because ultimately Trump is a man. [who cares about] the economy. And he knows very well that the war in Gaza has damaged American economic interests in the Middle East, particularly the maritime economy of the Red Sea. He will therefore make great efforts to end this war as quickly as possible.

We must not forget that it was Trump who sponsored the Abraham Accords between Israel and some Gulf Arab states, and who helped Netanyahu gain access to political dialogue with Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu therefore owes him a lot. If Trump becomes president of the United States, there is a good chance that Netanyahu will listen to him and end the war on Gaza, as there are common interests between the two men.

Ruwaida Amer There is a threat to our lives in Gaza, it is neither bullets nor bombs. Read more

Most Gazans blame the Biden administration [for the war]because he did not use the card of stopping military support for Israel to pressure the Netanyahu government to stop the war. On the contrary, the US administration continued to support the Israeli army and simply acted like a Red Cross concerned and interested only in the lives of Israeli prisoners. [The Biden administration] He did this without imposing strong American pressure on Israel to stop the war and save the people of the Gaza Strip from the machine of killing and destruction.

So far, the Biden administration has failed to put out the fire, and Gazans are wary of it because they know the US position is still biased in favor of Israel. Perhaps Trump will be more decisive than Harris.

Rami Aman, a 37-year-old man. We want a humane American president. I hope Trump wins. : What five Palestinians from Gaza think of the election. There is a threat to our lives in Gaza. It's not bullets or bombs. It was a controversial program in Israel before the war. It's now more controversial than ever. Even though I survived war after war, I was proud of my home. But now everything I loved is gone.

I don't think Biden's support for Israel is personal. Over the past decades, the United States has always enjoyed clear military, financial and air support. The current war against the people of Gaza is a continuation of the ongoing Israeli war against Gaza and the massacres of people here. [Its only being waged] under the pretext of fighting Hamas. And basically, since 2008 until today, Israel has carried out all its wars and military escalations in Gaza with clear American support through all its presidents, from the era of George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump until the era of Joe Biden. But I believe that the American elections, whoever wins, will have influential results on the ceasefire and the establishment of peace. This is what the propaganda of US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump includes.

The people of Gaza have lost confidence in the American administration. During this war, they witnessed the most horrific forms of killings, sieges, starvation and deprivation of water and medicine. The animals ate the bodies of their children and no one cared about their lives. But they were watching American university students and videos of the American people rejecting the war and showing solidarity with the American soldier who burned himself and committed suicide refusing the war on Gaza. Gazans also know that the feelings of the American people are not linked to the interests of American policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2024/11/presidential-election-day-trump-harris-gaza-israel-palestine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos