Successors Boris Johnson and Brian Cox clash over monster Trump in climax of US election coverage

Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging. At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Learn more

Boris Johnson clashed with Succession actor Brian Cox on Donald Trump in what has been called the highlight of Channel 4's US election coverage.

Johnson and Cox were two of the rotating guests featured as part of the live broadcast, which tracked voting statistics that will ultimately reveal whether Republican Trump or his Democratic rival Kamala Harris will be the next president.

Johnson, who has repeatedly published his new book, defended Trump against Cox's claims that he was a monster. As Johnson spoke, an unimpressed Cox could be seen looking at the British prime minister, with screenshots of the moment going viral on social media.

Cox, who played Logan Roy on the hit HBO series, made his disdain for Trump known during his virtual appearance, during which he said: We need to make sure he doesn't get in because it He's a monster, he really is. He's crazy, he's crazy, he wants to be a dictator.

I think he lost it, frankly. I think he is deeply mentally unstable and I think he has been for some time. This is not a man who should be president of the United States, absolutely not. He's unreliable, he's a convicted felon, I'm horrified.

His comments came after Johnson explained that he did not think fears about Trump's presidency, including ceding Ukraine to Russia, were founded.

In response, Cox said: “It’s ridiculous, of course he will. He will do what suits him. He will do what suits Donald Trump. The man is completely selfish. He is totally selfish. He is only interested in one thing, and that is Donald Trump.

He really doesn't care about America.

open image in gallery Brian Cox looked disgusted by Boris Johnson ( Channel 4 )

Johnson said he disagreed with Cox regarding Trump's response to the Ukraine-Russia war if elected president.

I think he will succeed and he will see that if he surrenders, if he allows it [Vladimir] Putin winning for his pride, for his ego, it's a disaster for America, it's a disaster for the world, Johnson said.

You can say I'm wrong and I'm starry-eyed, and it won't work like that, and he'll find a way to get to Putin that somehow protects his reputation, his legacy. I don't see how you do it, it's a pretty rude turd to be frank.

Cox replied: I don't buy it. I don't buy any of it.

open image in gallery Boris Johnson clashed with Brian Cox ( Channel 4 )

Viewers couldn't get enough of the confrontation. Brian Cox is making absolutely no attempt to hide his disdain for Boris Johnson on C4, one person wrote, while another added: Oh my god, I loved Brian Cox (the actor) during the election coverage from Channel 4. The contempt on his face when Boris spoke!

An additional viewer said: Brian Cox's face is worth a thousand words as Boris Johnson speaks.

Johnson later said that as a British conservative politician, he disagreed with Trump's stance on women's reproductive health, gun control and tariffs.

I am not here to defend a particular presidential candidate, declared the sixty-year-old.

He continued: I think when you look at what Donald Trump actually did during his time in office on the foreign policy front, which is obviously the main thing that matters to me as a former British Prime Minister, trade agreements 'Abraham to Ukraine via Iran, you can make a very strong speech. He brought peace and relative stability and I think that's a very, very important consideration.

Oh my God, I loved Brian Cox (the actor) in the Channel 4 election coverage. The contempt on his face when Boris spoke! And Brian did nothing but state facts his entire time on the show. Highlight of the coverage so far. pic.twitter.com/Mk17TaC9ka Jessi D (@JessiGinFox) November 5, 2024

Cox concluded by saying that he would never play Trump in a movie or TV series because it's a terribly bad role, no one would want to play Donald Trump because it's such a terrible role, how do you find a redeeming feature in human beings. Sebastian Stan recently played Trump in a controversial new film The apprentice, that the politician tried to prevent his release.

Additional reporting by agencies