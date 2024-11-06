Trudeau, Modi condemn violence at Hindu temples in Canada amid Ottawa-New Delhi conflict





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have separately condemned the violence that broke out at a Hindu temple in Canada over the weekend. Press Information Bureau/UPI file photo | License photo Nov. 5 (UPI) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condemned violent protests that erupted in a Canadian city over the weekend as conflict between their two countries appears to spill onto the streets of the Great White North. Canada has accused India of posing a threat to the lives of those who support the separatist Khalistan movement, which seeks to create a separate homeland for Sikhs in India's Punjab region. Ottawa has alleged India was involved in the assassination of at least one Khalistan leader on Canadian soil – Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September 2023 – but federal law enforcement said it documented more than a dozen credible and imminent threats to the lives of these people. members of this community. Late Monday, police in Brampton, southern Ontario — where nearly 160,000 Indian-born immigrants call home – dispersed an apparently pro-India demonstration in front of the Hindu Sabha Mandir after weapons were seen within the demonstration. Peel Regional Police declared the protest “an unlawful assembly” and ordered everyone to “leave the area now or face arrest.” The Canadian Hindu Coalition, a far-right Hindu nationalist organization, said the protest targeted “the increasingly brazen attacks on Hindu temples.” The protest took place after Peel Regional Police announcement the arrest of three people in Brampton and Mississauga on charges related to Sunday's violent protests in those two cities. In Brampton, authorities said that on Sunday, violence broke out between Hindu worshipers and protesters at the same Hindu temple. Vasudev Joshi, a pandit from the Hindu Sabha Mandir, said The Toronto Star that the protest was taking place against Indian consular officials, who had been invited to the temple that day to help senior members apply for pension. “At the same time, a small group of Khalistanis [supporters] came out and waved their flags and slogans,” Joshi said. “After that, it became violent. Some people were trying to get in and started fighting and fighting. Videos of the incident posted online, which UPI could not independently verify, show protesters waving pro-Khalistan flags as the two groups clashed. Flags were then used to fight. Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice claimed that Khalistan protesters were attacked while “demonstrating against the presence of Indian consulate officials who were hiring proxies to spy on Canadian Sikhs on Canadian soil.” Trudeau and Modi were quick to condemn the violence. The Canadian leader called the acts of violence “unacceptable,” saying, “Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.” Modi, whose government has denied allegations that it targeted Canadian citizens on Canadian soil, called the protest a “deliberate attack on a Hindu temple” and “cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats.” “Such acts of violence never weaken India’s resolve,” he said. said on X. “We expect the Canadian government to guarantee justice and uphold the rule of law.” Trudeau first accused India of involvement in Nijjar's assassination in June, and last week his deputy foreign minister publicly accused Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah of being involved in plots targeting Sikh separatists in Canada. Canada said it had contacted India several times on the issue and presented it with evidence. At a parliamentary committee hearing on national security last week, federal officials said India collected information on individuals based in Canada, which was then shared with senior government officials who ran a criminal organization to commit murder and other violent crimes. India has denied all allegations and refuted that Ottawa has not produced any evidence.

