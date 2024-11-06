



This is Americas closest presidential contest since at least 2000. With hours to go before polls close, forecasting models, including economists, show a nearly 50/50 race as Polls in the swing state are about tied. Thanks to a final batch from the last day of campaigns, our model favors Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by a very narrow margin, giving her a 56% chance of victory. Others show an even closer race: Split Ticket has Ms. Harris at 53%, and FiveThirtyEight and Silver Bulletin have her at 50%.

In states where our model gives the leader at least a 90% chance of winning, Ms. Harris has 226 electoral votes to Mr. Trumps 219. In the remaining seven states, the two are within percentage points of each other in all state polling averages. Ms. Harris clings to one-point leads in Michigan and Wisconsin; Mr. Trump has similar edges in North Carolina and Georgia, and a slightly larger one in Arizona. Nevada and Pennsylvania are dead heat.

The Vice President's Path to Victory is to win the Rust Belt states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsinjust because the ancient task of presidents is to break through that northern blue wall, as he did in 2016. If Ms. Harris loses even one of these states, she would have to remove a Sun Belt state where Mr. Trump is currently leading.

And yet the race probably won't end as close as polls suggest. Since 1976, state polling averages have missed the final margin between the two candidates by an average of four percentage points. Additionally, when surveys underestimate a candidate in one part of the country, they are usually similarly wrong in other parts as well. At least a modest national error is likely. Such a mistake, given the closeness of the polls, would likely deliver most or all swing states, and a decisive Electoral College victory, to the candidates benefiting.

The chances of a big mistake may be even greater than usual this year because of evidence that at least some pollsters have been developed. This means that when they get an outlier result, they refuse to publish it or adjust their weighting to bring it closer to the consensus. Certainly America's two most revered pollsters have released stunning results this year. The New York Times and Siena College showed Mr. Trump 13 points in Florida. On November 2, Ann Selzer gave Ms. Harris a three-point lead in Iowa, which Mr. Trump won by eight points in 2020. But the share of polls that put the candidates within a point of each other in swing states is greater than chance Chance alone can explain.

Betting markets suggest Mr Trump is more likely to outperform Ms Harris. On real trades with unlimited stakes, he is currently a 56-62% favorite. Some democracy experts dismiss this as manipulation by Trump supporters. These loads are difficult to lift. Mr. Trump is favored in all major markets. Unless Elon Musk himself supports it on most of these sites, the prices simply reflect the (weighted) wisdom of the crowds.

Three Trump cards

More compelling reasons may explain the divergence between models and markets. The first is that forecasts that rely primarily on state polling averages, rather than national averages, may underestimate the stickiness of Mr. Trumps advantage in the Electoral College. In 2016 and 2020, Democrats performed much better in the national popular vote than in Wisconsin, the state that cast the 270th deciding vote in both elections. Currently, Ms. Harris is clinging to a tiny one-point advantage in national polls.

Most of Mr. Trumps gains since 2020 have come from nonwhite and Hispanic voters, who are concentrated in large, uncompetitive states. State-level surveys support the idea that Republicans will lose many more votes this year: Mr. Trump has ineffectively reduced his deficit in New York and expanded his leads in Florida and Texas. None of this will decide the election. But if Ms. Harris truly prevails by a single point in the popular vote, Mr. Trump would need to retain only a fraction of his four-point 2020 electoral advantage to return to the White House.

Mr. Trumps second argument favors early voting data. In 2020, Mr. Trump denounced early voting and mail-in voting, allowing Democrats to build huge leads before Election Day. This year, it has sent mixed messages. As a result, the large gap in early voting that Democrats enjoyed four years ago has narrowed and, in some states, is even becoming a deficit. It wasn't until early voting numbers started rolling in that market prices began to diverge from the 2024 poll averages.

The third and final pro-Trump theory is that he is more likely than Ms. Harris to outperform in the polls because he has done so in each of his last two campaigns. There are good reasons to expect this trend to continue. His supporters tend to distrust the media and universities, which account for most nonpartisan public polling. This may make them less likely to participate in surveys. Pollsters use weighting methods to try to overcome this bias. But such efforts fail if Trump voters are less willing to share their opinions than others with the same demographic.

Three kam-terrguments

Or is it Ms. Harris who underestimates the role models? Democrats offer three strong arguments for this. The first is an alternative explanation for previous polling errors that favored Mr. Trump. In 2016, many pollsters failed to weight their surveys by education level. Since voters who have graduated from college are very likely to talk to pollsters, this has prompted surveys of the working-class subsample of Mr. Trumps. By 2020, education weighting was in order, but the incumbent beat his polls again, by an even greater margin.

Trump fans may believe that their donors simply cannot be questioned. But the 2020 election took place in the middle of a unique pandemic, in which Democrats were much more likely to stay home, and therefore had time to participate in surveys, than Republicans. Polls of the Trump-Biden race taken before the start of Covid came much closer to the final result than subsequent ones. No such imbalance exists this year.

Most pollsters have also adopted recall vote weighting, adjusting their samples so that the share of people who say they supported Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump in 2020 matches the actual result. More respondents generally claim to have voted for the winner of past elections than the number who actually did. As a result, recall weighting tends to increase vote shares for the party whose candidate lost last time: in this case, the Republicans. This method makes polls less accurate, but many companies have underperformed Mr. Trump for two consecutive cycles. Heavy recall weighting this time may have exceeded the mark, which would increase the likelihood of a polling error in favor of Ms. Harriss.

The second argument is that Ms. Harris may have an advantage in the turnout battle. During Barack Obama's two terms, Democrats depended on less reliable voters and were walloped in midterm elections. But the Trump-era realignment, which pushed college-educated voters toward Democrats and working-class voters toward Republicans, reversed that dynamic. Since 2017, Democrats have consistently outperformed in lower-rolling contests. The top-ranked primary in Washington state, a reliable general election predictor, suggests a more democratic national environment than current polls, for example.

The third argument is that Mr. Trumps tactics and strategy seem misaligned. He has given himself a difficult task by focusing his campaign on appealing to groups with a low propensity to vote, such as young men and nonwhites without college degrees. A candidate who counts on such supporters should, like Mr. Obama, invest in a robust ground game to maximize turnout among expected backers.

Yet Mr. Trump outsourced most of that to an untested outfit funded by Mr. Musk, called the America PAC. It's true that Hillary Clinton also enjoyed an advantage in field offices and among canvases in 2016. But Mr. Trump enjoyed far more support from college-educated white voters that year than what is expected in 2024.

The arguments are convincing on both sides. So the models are probably right to land around 50/50. But that assumes the candidate who wins enough states to get 270 electoral votes will also become president. And, if history is any guide, Mr. Trump is unlikely to accept defeat. With six of the Supreme Court's nine justices appointed by Republicans, a repeat of 2000, when the court handed the presidency to George W. Bush in an election decided by 537 votesgives Mr. Trump, another potential path back at the White House.

