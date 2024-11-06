What would Donald Trump do if he lost?





Donald Trump spent much of his presidential campaign sowing doubt about the integrity of the electoral process, laying the groundwork for a challenge to the election results if Kamala Harris wins.

The former US president and his allies have stepped up their rhetoric in recent months and say the Democratic Party is trying to steal the election, echoing their attempt to overturn the results four years ago.

In 2020, Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden stole the election, mounting legal challenges and pressing election officials to overturn the result. His efforts culminated in a mob of violent supporters storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the results on January 6, 2021.

While Trump's response to the 2020 defeat was chaotic, the former president this year developed a plan to legally challenge the results at the local, state and federal levels. The Republican Party is deploying 230,000 volunteers to monitor suspected fraud in swing states. The party and its affiliated groups have also filed dozens of lawsuits, many of which failed, alleging that illegal immigrants were included on voter rolls.

Here's what Trump could do in this year's election.

Accusing Democrats of cheating

Trump has made allegations of cheating a central message of his recent campaign events, suggesting he will cry fraud if election night doesn't go the way he wants.

The evil Democrats are fighting so hard to steal the damn thing, Trump said Sunday at a rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania. He also said he shouldn't have left the White House when Biden won in 2020 because we did so well.

The only thing that can stop us is cheating. It's the only thing that can stop us, Trump said Thursday during a town hall hosted by conservative media personality Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona. If we can limit this cheating, we will have a tremendous victory.

At a rally in North Carolina on Saturday, Trump said Democrats were against voter ID laws because they wanted to cheat. There is no other reason. They want to cheat. And they cheat. They cheat like hell.

Trump has encouraged his supporters to report any cheating found in the election, as has his billionaire backer Elon Musk. Supporters of the former president's election rejection continued to flood social media with conspiracy theories.

Questioning the integrity of the slow vote count

At his rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, Trump questioned the time taken to count votes, raising concerns that on election night he might say the slow tabulations were a sign of fraud:

I heard it would take weeks [to finish counting ballots]. Can you imagine? They're spending all this money on machines and they're going to say we can take another 12 days and what do you think happens in those 12 days? What do you think is happening? These elections must be decided on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Four years ago, Trump declared victory early the morning after Election Day, before the race was called. He also wanted vote counting to stop, saying any further votes tabulated would be fraudulent because he was ahead in some key states.

The former president could also take advantage of the red mirage, in which a Republican is in the lead before all the votes have been counted, because in-person voting results are reported more quickly than mail-in ballots, which are generally more used by Democrats. and lead to a blue shift.

The Harris campaign expects Trump to declare victory on election night whether there is a result or not. He wants to sow doubt about a loss he anticipates is coming…I'll just say it won't work, a senior campaign official said. He has done this before, but it failed. If he does it again, it will be a failure.

Focus on Pennsylvania

Trump and Harris campaigned hard in the swing state of Pennsylvania, with its 19 Electoral College votes making it the biggest prize on election night.

Trump has claimed at rallies and in social media posts that voter fraud has already occurred in the state. If you have an absentee ballot, please send it in immediately, because they have already started cheating in Lancaster, he told supporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on October 29. We caught up with them by 2,600 votes. Now we took them cold.

He made the same statement a day earlier, posting on his Truth Social platform: WHAT IS HAPPENING IN PENNSYLVANIA???

Lancaster election officials are reviewing about 2,500 suspicious voter registration applications, not ballots. If the former president loses Pennsylvania, he could build on his claims about the city's votes.

Trump's ability to broadcast his election doubts was aided by social media and the prolific posts of his allies, particularly Musk. Tesla's chief executive wrote Sunday that Lancaster's claims were true in a post viewed nearly 20 million times.

Musk also said Sunday on X, his social media platform, that Pennsylvania was on track for a major Republican victory, in a post viewed 21.5 million times that could cause Trump supporters to question a loss in the state.

Go to court

If Trump wins, he has repeatedly threatened to throw those who cheated in the election into jail.

WHEN I WIN, people who CHEAT will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, which will include long prison sentences so that this depravity of justice never happens again, he posted on Truth Social on September 7.

Voters, election officials and even donors were added to the list by Trump.

Please note that this legal exposure extends to attorneys, political operatives, donors, illegal voters, and corrupt election officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, arrested and prosecuted at levels unfortunately never seen before in our country.

He reissued the same statement late last month.

However, if Trump loses, he will not be able to pressure election officials like he did as president in 2020.

