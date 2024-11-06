Apple plans more investment in Indonesia to lift iPhone ban







Apple plans to increase its investment in Indonesia, following the ban on iPhone 16 sales due to insufficient local investment.

The move is part of Indonesia's push for global companies to boost local production, which also affects other tech giants like Google and ByteDance.

Apple's strategy aims to maintain access to Indonesia's large base of tech-savvy consumers, despite the country's unpredictable trade policies and import restrictions.

Apple invests $10 million in Indonesia What is the story Apple is reportedly considering investing nearly $10 million in its Indonesian manufacturing operations.



The tech giant hopes this will lift the ban on the latest iPhone 16 model.



The ban was imposed for non-compliance with the 40% national content requirement for smartphones and tablets.



The investment will go into a factory in Bandung, southeast of Jakarta, which will manufacture components and accessories for Apple products. Investment proposal under review by Indonesian authorities Apple has filed its investment proposal with the Indonesian Ministry of Industry, which recently blocked the sale of the iPhone 16.



The ministry is currently reviewing Apple's plan and negotiations are underway. Neither side has yet publicly commented on the matter.



The ban is part of a broader effort by President Prabowo Subianto's government to push global companies to increase local production, a strategy reminiscent of the policies of former President Joko Widodo. Indonesia's local manufacturing push impacts global tech giants Indonesia's drive to increase local production has also impacted other tech giants.



Google Pixel phones were banned from sale due to insufficient local investment, while ByteDance was forced to invest $1.5 billion in a joint venture with Tokopedia after being restricted in its services.



Apple's planned investment is seen as a strategic move to maintain access to Indonesia's 278 million consumers, many of whom are young and tech-savvy. Apple's manufacturing strategy in Indonesia Currently, Apple operates without standalone factories in Indonesia, partnering with regional suppliers for production needs. However, this could be challenged by Indonesia's strict policies.



Although the latest deal with Apple would be a victory for the local industry, such aggressive tactics could scare off other multinationals, particularly those looking to diversify production outside of China.



This could run counter to President Prabowo's goal of attracting foreign investment to boost economic growth. Past Investments and Trade Policies of Indonesia Apple had previously invested some 1.5 trillion rupiah (about $95 million) in Indonesian developer academies, short of the promised 1.7 trillion rupiah.



Indonesian authorities have reportedly asked e-commerce platforms such as Tokopedia and TikTok to remove iPhone 16 listings, threatening them with legal action if they do not comply.



This is part of Indonesia's unpredictable trade policies, which earlier this year introduced import restrictions on several products, including electronics and chemicals, to push foreign companies to turn towards local production.

