Politics
Boris Johnson 'fired' while covering US elections live for 'talking about his book'
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was 'fired' during an appearance on Channel 4's coverage of the US election.
According to the program's co-host, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Johnson was fired “for talking about his book.”
During the broadcast, Johnson was chastised for withholding his memoir and plugging it in for just a few minutes on the live program.
Guru-Murthy told the former prime minister to “put this aside and stop it, enough”. Johnson retorted: There's absolutely nothing you can do to stop me…I have the right to plug my book.
Boris Johnson plugged his book into Channel 4
Getty
STAY UP TO DATE WITH ALL THE LATEST US ELECTION UPDATES WITH GBN AMERICA
Later, during the round table, Johnson said he met former US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump after his assassination attempt in July. He said: “In case I haven't mentioned this, I'm promoting my book Unleashed and had a conversation with him about Ukraine. »
When asked if he would follow in Trump's footsteps regarding a political comeback if he were to win the presidential election, Johnson replied: The answer is obviously contained in Unleashed where you will find the full discussion on this topic.
Co-host Emily Maitlis told him: “We're not all going to read your book, so just tell us, do you want some political feedback… You can't really answer just one question.”
Johnson replied: By the way, Emily Ive answered all your questions all night. Currently, I am fully engaged in promoting my book Unleashed, available in all good bookstores.
Boris Johnson kept referring to his book when Channel 4 presenters asked him questions.
Pennsylvania
Later in the program, Johnson was replaced on the Channel 4 panel by Michael Cohen, who served as lawyer to former President Trump. Guru-Murphy told viewers: BorisJohnson was fired for talking about his book.
It was unclear whether Johnson's exit from the program had been planned or if he had left earlier. GB News has contacted Channel 4 and Boris Johnson for comment.
Earlier, Johnson argued that Trump brought peace and relative stability during his tenure as US president, while Brian Cox described him as a monster.
Cox said: “We need to make sure that [Trump] Don't come in because he's a monster, he really is. He's crazy, he's crazy, he wants to be a dictator. I think he's lost it, frankly, I think he's deeply mentally unstable and I think he has been for a while. This is not a man who should be president of the United States, absolutely not.”
Actor Brian Cox criticized Donald Trump
Pennsylvania
This came after Johnson explained that he did not believe fears about Trump's presidency were founded, including that he would cede Ukraine to Russia.
In response, Cox said: That's ridiculous, of course he will. He will do what suits him. He will do what suits Donald Trump. This man is completely selfish, he is totally selfish, he only cares about one thing, and that is Donald Trump. He doesn't care about America, he really doesn't. »
Johnson said he disagreed with Cox regarding Trump's response to the Ukraine-Russia war if elected president.
He said: “I think he will succeed and he will see that if he surrenders, if he allows (Vladimir) Putin to win for his pride, for his ego, it is a disaster, it is a disaster for America is a disaster for the world.
“You can say I'm wrong and I'm wide-eyed, and it won't work like that, and he will find a way to get to Putin who is somehow protecting his reputation, his legacy. I don't see how you do that, it's “a rather unpolished turd to be frank.”
Cox replied: I don't buy it, I don't buy anything about it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/boris-johnson-fired-during-live-election-coverage
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tokayev's visit to France: diplomatic warmth, cultural exchange
- Swing state voter says girlfriend swayed his vote
- 'Would you leave your daughter alone with Trump?'
- Xi inspects Hubei province (central China)
- Trump 2.0, Modi 3.0 and the collapse of the woke, left-liberal world Firstpost
- Ethiopia is exposed to a third earthquake, an expert raises concerns about the safety of the dam
- UK government launches new AI safety platform for businesses
- US Stocks, Bitcoin Hit Record High and Dollar Soars Following Trump Victory
- Women's hockey continues homestand against Princeton, No. 7 Quinnipiac
- When will we know who won the US election? #USEelection #KamalaHarris #DonaldTrump #BBCNews
- Are you struggling emotionally? This 30-minute daily habit can cure 40% of depression.
- President-elect Trump unlikely to seek release of Defense Minister Imran Khan