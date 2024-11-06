Boris Johnson 'fired' while covering US elections live for 'talking about his book'

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was 'fired' during an appearance on Channel 4's coverage of the US election.

According to the program's co-host, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Johnson was fired “for talking about his book.”

During the broadcast, Johnson was chastised for withholding his memoir and plugging it in for just a few minutes on the live program. Guru-Murthy told the former prime minister to “put this aside and stop it, enough”. Johnson retorted: There's absolutely nothing you can do to stop me…I have the right to plug my book.

Boris Johnson plugged his book into Channel 4 Getty

STAY UP TO DATE WITH ALL THE LATEST US ELECTION UPDATES WITH GBN AMERICA Later, during the round table, Johnson said he met former US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump after his assassination attempt in July. He said: “In case I haven't mentioned this, I'm promoting my book Unleashed and had a conversation with him about Ukraine. » When asked if he would follow in Trump's footsteps regarding a political comeback if he were to win the presidential election, Johnson replied: The answer is obviously contained in Unleashed where you will find the full discussion on this topic. Co-host Emily Maitlis told him: “We're not all going to read your book, so just tell us, do you want some political feedback… You can't really answer just one question.” Johnson replied: By the way, Emily Ive answered all your questions all night. Currently, I am fully engaged in promoting my book Unleashed, available in all good bookstores.

Boris Johnson kept referring to his book when Channel 4 presenters asked him questions. Pennsylvania

Later in the program, Johnson was replaced on the Channel 4 panel by Michael Cohen, who served as lawyer to former President Trump. Guru-Murphy told viewers: BorisJohnson was fired for talking about his book. It was unclear whether Johnson's exit from the program had been planned or if he had left earlier. GB News has contacted Channel 4 and Boris Johnson for comment. Earlier, Johnson argued that Trump brought peace and relative stability during his tenure as US president, while Brian Cox described him as a monster. Cox said: “We need to make sure that [Trump] Don't come in because he's a monster, he really is. He's crazy, he's crazy, he wants to be a dictator. I think he's lost it, frankly, I think he's deeply mentally unstable and I think he has been for a while. This is not a man who should be president of the United States, absolutely not.”

Actor Brian Cox criticized Donald Trump Pennsylvania