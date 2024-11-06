Results of the 2024 US elections: from Narendra Modi to Benjamin Netanyahu, world leaders congratulate Trump





1 / 7 Former US President Donald Trump is poised to make one of the most remarkable political comebacks in American history, heading toward a potential victory in the presidential race starting Wednesday, November 6. Her near defeat of Democratic rival Kamala Harris highlighted a deeply polarized view. nation, the elections dividing the country into opposing camps. (Image: Reuters) 2 / 7 Projections indicate that Trump is on track to secure the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency, blocking Kamala Harris' path to victory. The 78-year-old Republican appears to be leading in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. The Associated Press (AP) has now called these critical states in favor of Trump, signaling a likely victory. (Image: Reuters) 3 / 7 As of 1 p.m., the Associated Press reports that Trump had 267 electoral votes, while Harris had 214. Votes are still being counted in key battleground states such as Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada. With 50 states in total, most consistently vote for the same party in every election, with the exception of swing states. As Trump inches closer to victory, world leaders have begun to share their reactions: (Image: Shutterstock) 4 / 7 Narendra Modi Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his sincere congratulations to Donald Trump, calling his victory historic. In a message, he said: “My heartiest congratulations, my friend @realDonaldTrump, on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to further strengthening our partnership to strengthen the overall global and strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, let us work for the betterment of our people and the promotion of global peace, stability and prosperity. (Image: Narendra Modi/X) 5 / 7 Emmanuel Macron | French President Emmanuel Macron offered his congratulations to Donald Trump on the social media platform X, expressing his desire to continue the collaboration. “Congratulations, President Donald Trump. I stand ready to work together as we have over the past four years, guided by our convictions, with respect and ambition, for greater peace and prosperity,” he said. declared. 6 / 7 Benjamin Netanyahu | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on his remarkable comeback, saying: Dear Donald and Melania Trump, congratulations on making history with the greatest comeback! Your return to the White House marks a new chapter for America and a strong reaffirmation of the enduring alliance between Israel and the United States. This is a huge victory! Kind regards, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu. (Image: Benjamin Netanyahu/X) 7 / 7 Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on his election victory, recalling their productive September meeting focused on the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States and efforts to end Russian aggression. He expressed appreciation for Trump's “peace through strength” approach, which aligns with Ukraine's goals. Zelenskyy said he looked forward to a strong United States under Trump's leadership, continued bipartisan support for Ukraine and growth in mutual political and economic ties. “I look forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/photos/world/us-election-results-2024-from-narendra-modi-to-benjamin-netanyahu-world-leaders-congratulate-donald-trump-19504941.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos