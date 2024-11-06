North Korea's involvement in Ukraine draws China into a delicate balancing act | China

In October 1950, just a year after the end of the Chinese Civil War, Mao Zedong sent the first Chinese soldiers to fight in the Korean War. Between 180,000 and 400,000 of Chairman Mao's soldiers would die in this conflict, including his own son. But it was important to defend North Korea in this battle, Mao reportedly said, because without lips, teeth are cold.

This Chinese idiom has been used to describe the close relationship between China and North Korea for more than seven decades. China views North Korea as a strategic security buffer in the region, while North Korea relies on its superpower neighbor for economic, political and military support. But that relationship is now under strain due to another war that is drawing countries of communist origin into a common battle.

Last month, the United States revealed that it had seen thousands of North Korean troops being sent to Russia for possible deployment to the front lines of the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, it said at least 10,000 people had reached Kursk province, and on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said some North Korean troops had already come under fire.

This development has caused serious concern. North Korea's entry into the theater brings Asia closer to the European conflict, risking dangerous expansion and escalation of war with global ramifications. It also causes significant problems for China, which wants to maintain stability in the region as an Asian power and keep the United States and its allies at bay, while grappling with a struggling domestic economy. .

Officially, China says it is not involved in relations between Russia and North Korea, which were strengthened in June when Moscow and Pyongyang signed a mutual defense pact. But it is Moscow's closest ally and its main supporter in its war against Ukraine, and although analysts say trust between Beijing and Pyongyang is waning, its contribution is what Dennis Wilder, researcher senior at Georgetown University, called intravenous support is vital for North Korea.

Last week, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington had conveyed to Beijing that the presence of North Korean troops in the Russian war effort should be a source of concern for China.

But it is unclear to what extent Beijing can use its influence over Pyongyang to actually get things done. Some analysts say Chinese leaders likely were not informed in advance of the troop movement, or even of the June deal.

For now, China appears to be keeping a low profile on this issue. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that reports of North Korean soldiers in Russia did not concern them. State media has remained largely silent on the issue.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2019. Photographer: Alexandre Zemlianichenko/AP

But analysts believe that behind this official silence lies unease. According to Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, the ideology that guides China's foreign policy, countries should work toward a common destiny. This would suggest that China welcomes a closer relationship between its two friends. But I'm not sure that the Chinese government really believes what it says, says Shen Dingli, an international relations specialist in Shanghai, who also believes that the situation risks becoming delicate for China.

Beijing has repeatedly accused the United States of pursuing a new Cold War mentality toward China. But military collaboration between Russia and North Korea risks bringing the new Cold War to China's doorstep and will make it even more difficult for China to maintain its balance between its strategic allies and its economic dependence on United States and Europe.

The Russia-North Korea deal risked creating a bloc, inevitably including China, that would be opposed to an alliance between the United States, South Korea and Japan, said Zhu Feng, dean of the Institute of International Studies of Nanjing University. But he says China does not want to reestablish these Cold War triangles, even with its allies. The problem is that this kind of Cold War mentality goes completely against China's national interest. The China of today is not that of the 1950s.

So far, I think Beijing's option is to continue monitoring. We need to be very aware, Zhu says.

Feng Yujun, a professor at Peking University, also says China should be very vigilant about the situation, in a recent article translated by the Sinification newsletter. China cannot ignore the historical lesson that incremental changes can lead to qualitative change, Feng writes.

Although China's greatest influence over North Korea lies in its economic relations, trade between the two countries remains below pre-pandemic levels, unlike trade between North Korea and Russia, which is booming.

Russia's intervention with an opportunity for battlefield experience and technological assistance that could modernize North Korea's military suggests that Moscow may now challenge China for influence in North Korea. Especially if Russia is more willing to help North Korea with its nuclear and long-range ballistic missile goals. Last week, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile off its east coast, reaching a record height. It was the first ICBM missile test carried out in the country in almost a year.

A man walks past a television screen showing a news report with archival footage of a North Korean missile test at a Seoul train station last week. Photograph: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

If Moscow went so far as to aid Pyongyang's nuclear program, it would pose a serious challenge to the international nonproliferation regime, in which China has a significant stake, said Tong Zhao, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

China is now considering a strategic coalition with Russia and North Korea, but with itself in the driver's seat, wary of either partner taking radical initiatives beyond its control.

In addition to upsetting the balance of power in the China-Russia-North Korea triangle, China fears that North Korean fighting in Russia will draw Europe into security concerns in East Asia, such as in Taiwan, and increase the likelihood of an Asian NATO. China sees more harm in sending North Korean forces to Russia than potential benefits, Shen says.

Beijing is in a difficult situation. They do not want a more powerful North Korea to upset the balance of peace in East Asia, and they fear that a Russian victory in Ukraine would make NATO more cohesive, hardening NATO's position. West against China, which supported Russia economically throughout the invasion. But he doesn't want a Russian failure either. Xi and Vladimir Putin are each other's closest allies, despite their struggles for regional influence, and Russia is an important player in multilateral blocs that challenge the Western-led order that Xi strived to build.

China has spent decades resolving its border disputes and building a productive relationship with Russia to create space for its strategic objectives, says international law professor Peter Dutton of the US Naval Warfare School. These developments could quickly derail Beijing's efforts.