Clip of Bill Gates 'supporting imprisoned former Pakistani PM Khan' shows signs of AI





Screenshot of the fake message taken on November 5, 2024

Similar fake posts also shared the video on X here, here and here.

Gates visited Pakistan and met Khan while the latter was still prime minister in February 2022 to discuss the eradication of polio in the country.

But there have been no official reports that Gates made any comments about imprisoning the former leader until November 11, 2024.

Signs of AI

Additionally, reverse keyframe searches on Google revealed that the circulating clip resembles an interview with Gates posted on YouTube by the American television show CBS Mornings on April 2, 2020 (archived link).

In the video, he could be seen discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the US economy and the likelihood that the world will face a new health threat.

Nowhere in the 27-minute clip did Gates mention Imran Khan.

Below is a screenshot comparing the fake post (left) and the CBS interview footage (right) with corresponding elements highlighted:

Screenshot comparison of fake post (left) and CBS interview footage (right)

An analysis of the circulating clip also revealed visual inconsistencies. For example, two seconds in, Gates appears to say that Khan is a “great leader,” but his lip movements are out of sync with the words.

Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley specializing in digital image analysis, told AFP: “I analyzed this video with two models trained to distinguish real video from generated video or AI-manipulated. These models will confidently classify this video as AI-manipulated.”

Farid added that there are “obvious visual cues” including “desynchronization between mouth movement and voice, as well as obvious visual artifacts on the face that are the result of manipulation of the oral region.”

The AFP has repeatedly denied AI-related misinformation.

