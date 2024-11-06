Modi on Trump's historic election victory, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, modi tweet, Kamala Harris, Trump victory, US-India relationship





P.Minister Narendra Modi joined world leaders on Wednesday to congratulate his “friend” Donald Trump on his “historic” victory in the US presidential election. Modi expressed his intention to renew their collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. “Congratulations to my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US comprehensive global and strategic partnership. United,” Modi said in a message. on X. Get Latest Mathrubhumi Updates in English “Together, let us work for the well-being of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” he said. The Prime Minister also posted photos of his previous meetings with Trump, President of the United States from 2016 to 2020. World leaders rushed to congratulate Donald Trump as he claimed a resounding US election victory over Kamala Harris, while financial markets also rose. Here are the first reactions, while the result of the presidential election remains to be confirmed: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a historic comeback for the former US leader and a new beginning in the US-Israeli alliance. “Congratulations on the greatest comeback in history! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a tremendous victory !” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office. As results began to go Trump's way, China said it hoped for “peaceful coexistence” with the United States. “We will continue to approach and manage China-U.S. relations on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at the meeting. a regular press briefing. “We respect the choice of the American people.” French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated “President Donald Trump”, saying he was ready to work with him “with respect and ambition” as “we managed to do for four years”. In a message on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his “impressive victory” and said he hoped his presidency would bring “a just peace to Ukraine.” “I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach to world affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring a just peace in Ukraine closer,” Zelensky said in a statement. communicated on social networks. NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said his return to power would help keep the alliance “strong.” “His leadership will once again be essential to maintaining the strength of our Alliance. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength across NATO,” Rutte said in a statement.

