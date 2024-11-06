Politics
Boris Johnson fired from Channel 4's US election coverage after being called cheap for book slip
Boris Johnson has been fired from Channel 4's US election coverage after being criticized for plugging his book.
The former prime minister was due to comment on the results of the presidential race alongside Republican supporter and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, and Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of Mr Trump's secret trial.
But, after having repeatedly referred to his memoirsUnchained, Host Krishnan Guru-Murthy said Mr Johnson was fired for talking too much about his book.
Just a few minutes later America decides: US presidential electionMr. Guru-Murthy had told Mr. Johnson to put it away and stop it, enough so that he twice referenced his new book and attempted to introduce it to viewers.
Guru-Murthy called the former prime minister's actions very cheap.
Mr. Johnson responded by saying: There is absolutely nothing you can do to stop me from plugging my book. Ultimately, Channel 4 replaced the former prime minister with Michael Cohen, Mr Trump's former lawyer. It remains unclear whether Mr Johnson's departure was planned.
Elsewhere on the show, Mr Johnson was asked by Ms Daniels whether he still considered Mr Trump a friend. Mr Johnson revealed he had spoken to Mr Trump quite recently.
Co-host Emily Maitlis challenged Mr Johnson after the exchange in which Ms Daniels spoke about her trial and asked Mr Johnson if he had children.
Mr Trump faces sentencing later in November after being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to the payment of hush money to adult film actress Ms Daniels days before the election from 2016.
Mr Johnson has been promoting his new memoir Unleashed since its release last month.
The 784-page book looks back on his tenure as Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022, including Brexit and the Covid pandemic.
Guru-Murthy fronted the channel's first nightly US election show since 1992, alongside former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis.
Political pundits and a number of famous faces, including Mr Johnson, joined the hosts in the Washington DC studio as the American public opted for Trump over Harris.
As media coverage began last night, Mr Johnson said: Nobody knows what's going to happen, it's a fantastic thing, it's a beautiful thing because there are countries where there are democratic elections and where they know very well what is going to happen.
Speaking about working with Trump, Mr Johnson said: I had a very interesting time working with Donald and there are clearly some issues we disagree on, referring to gun control and women's reproductive rights.
We became absolutely friends, he continued. What really worries me right now is Ukraine and the future of democracy in that country. I think that whatever happens in these elections, there is a risk of catastrophe in Ukraine.
Asked while in office whether he had told Mr. Trump that it was a mistake to choose the path of election denial after his last attempt to resume his role as president, Mr. Johnson responded: Not only did I tell him, I told everyone. worldI have a problem with this, with what he did.
Mr Johnson later argued that Trump had brought peace and relative stability during his time as US president, while Succession star Brian Cox described him as a monster.
“We need to make sure he doesn't get in because he's a monster, he really is,” Scottish actor Cox said of Mr Trump, as he appeared virtually from London.
He's crazy, he's crazy, he wants to be a dictator.
I think he's lost it, frankly, I think he's deeply mentally unstable and I think he has been for a while. This is not a man who should be president of the United States, absolutely not.
He's unreliable, he's a convicted felon, I'm horrified.
|
