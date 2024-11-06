3 times Donald Trump met with Narendra Modi and 2 meetings that did not take place





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump for his historic election victoryand said he looked forward to working with the future US president. Congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024 During his previous term, Donald Trump met Prime Minister Modi three times. Here's everything you need to know. 01

June 2017: Modis visit to Washington DC US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first met in Washington DC in June 2017, pledging to fight terrorism together while issuing a warning to Pakistan. The two leaders, who embraced each other in front of journalists, also praised the warm relations between their two countries. They discussed strengthening trade ties and security cooperation. In fact, Modi was also the first foreign dignitary to dine at the White House with Trump. The Trump administration's tough words on Pakistan and terrorism were seen as a major diplomatic victory for India. At a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Trump said: “The relationship between India and the United States has never been stronger, never better. He also described himself and Modi as global leaders in social media. Modi, in turn, said the United States was India's main partner for its social and economic transformation, and that his plan for a new India converged with Trump's vision of making India great again. America. He invited President Trump and his family to visit India, which Trump accepted, the White House said. 02

September 2019: Howdy Modi in Houston, Texas Prime Minister Modi had invited Trump, then US president, to the Howdy Modi rally in Houston in 2019, which was attended by 50,000 participants. The rally, during which Prime Minister Modi appeared to openly support Trump's re-election bid by echoing the slogan Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar, also drew some criticism. However, hello, Modi was billed as one of the biggest receptions for a foreign leader in the United States. “I am very pleased to be here in Texas with one of America's greatest, most dedicated and faithful friends, Prime Minister Modi of India,” Trump said. In his speech, Modi said India had a true friend in the White House, describing Trump as warm, friendly, approachable, energetic and witty. From the CEO to the Commander-in-Chief, from boardrooms to the Oval Office, from studios to the global stage, he left a lasting impact everywhere, Modi said. The visit also took place just a month after the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Trump sat in the front row as Modi told the cheering crowd that his decision to remove all autonomy in Kashmir would bring progress and better rights to its people. In an earlier meeting with then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office the same year, Trump had claimed that Prime Minister Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir conflict. New Delhi had to publicly deny Trump's statement. 03

February 2020: Namaste Trump in India The Howdy Modi event was followed by Trump's visit to India in 2020, where he was hosted by the Namaste Trump rally, organized by Prime Minister Modi in Ahmedabad, with 100,000 people gathering in the newly established Motera Cricket Stadium built, later named after Modi. Namaste Trump was the first visit of the then US President Donald Trump and his family to India. At the rally, the crowd wore cardboard Trump masks and “Namaste Trump” hats to welcome the US president. You have done great honor to our country. “We will remember you forever, from this day on, India will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Trump said to applause. There are so many things we share, shared values ​​and ideals… shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations, Modi told the rally. Trump also invoked Swami Vivekananda during his speech at the event: As the great religious teacher Swami Vivekananda once said, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him, at that moment, I am free. Trump and Modi could have met two more times. These meetings failed for various reasons. Invitation to be the chief guest of Republic Day 2019 An invitation for Trump to visit India was extended for the 2019 Republic Day celebrations. However, the US president could not be the chief guest at India's Republic Day parade. President Trump was honored by Prime Minister Modi's invitation to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day on January 26, 2019, but was unable to attend due to scheduling constraints, the White House. The President enjoys a strong personal relationship with Prime Minister Modi, developed over two meetings and several phone calls, and remains committed to deepening the U.S.-India strategic partnership. The president looks forward to meeting Prime Minister Modi again as soon as possible, the US said. Trump hints he will meet Modi earlier this year In September this year, before his re-election, when Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to visit the United States for the Future Summit and a major diaspora event in New York, the then Republican candidate Donald Trump, congratulated Prime Minister Modi ahead of his visit to the United States. , calling him a “fantastic” leader. Even though Trump hinted at a possible meeting, the Indian side decided to tread carefully, based on its past experience with US politics. Modi's open support before Trump's last re-election bid in 2019 had drawn criticism from many quarters and India this time avoided Modi meeting either of the two presidential candidates. either Trump or Kamala Harris.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/donald-trump-met-narendra-modi-9656312/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos