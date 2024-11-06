Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University





As part of his state visit to Kyrgyzstan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University. Anadolu Ajans reported. The Turkish leader noted that the brotherhood between the two nations is strengthening year by year and expanding in new directions. He emphasized that education is the key to sustainable cooperation between countries and projects in this area serve as support for Kyrgyz youth. Recep Tayyip Erdogan added that Turkish educational projects contribute to strengthening the intellectual, academic and cultural potential of Kyrgyzstan. In this context, the head of Turkey recalled that immediately after the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic in 1992, an agreement on education was signed between the two countries and Kyrgyz-Turkish Anadolu high schools were opened in this framework. The foundations of Manas University were laid in 1995 and Maarif Foundation schools were opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2022. “Thus, we once again confirmed our support for the education sector in Kyrgyzstan. Currently, 400 people are receiving education in partner high schools and 3,100 students are attending TÖMER's Turkish language courses. Despite the recent opening of the Maarif school, 1,500 children are already studying there. Around 7,000 young people are pursuing higher education at Manas University. In other words, we provide direct support to more than 13,000 students at different levels,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Additionally, thousands of Kyrgyz students have had the opportunity to study in Türkiye through the Türkiye Burslar scholarship program. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also highlighted that Manas University graduates work in 45 countries around the world and the university itself has been among the top 1,000 universities since 2022. He expressed his gratitude to the teachers and students for their contribution to this success and called on young people to strive for the best without losing contact with history, cultural values ​​and family roots. In conclusion, President Erdogan said that as President of Turkey, he expected much larger projects, qualified scientific research and significant achievements from Manas University.

