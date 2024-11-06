Donald Trump, friend of Prime Minister Modis, returns to US presidency: What it means for India

Last update: 06 November 2024, 4:32 p.m. IST

From trade to defense to immigration to China, what impact Donald Trump's policies could have on America's ties with India

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Trump, who won the US presidential elections on Wednesday. (X)

With Donald Trump set to return to the US presidency, thanks to his 'America First' campaign, what would this mean for the country's ties with India?

Commenting on the US presidential battle, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in Canberra said the US was very likely to become more isolationist, whoever wins between Trump and Kamala Harris.

A week before the US presidential election, Trump had, in a Diwali post on X, promised to strengthen the great partnership “between the United States and India, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his good friend” .

As Trump's second term was confirmed, Prime Minister Modi posted on X: My heartfelt congratulations to my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, let us work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity. »

MODI-TRUMP COMRADERY

Even beyond the position, the equation between the two leaders was evident in the much-publicized Howdy, Modi! rally in Texas in 2019, where Trump hosted Modi in one of the largest rallies ever held in the United States for a foreign leader.

In 2020, Modi hosted Trump in Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, with over 120,000 people in attendance.

Experts say Modis India First vision is similar to Trump America First, as both focus on domestic growth, economic nationalism and securing national borders.

Modi had expressed deep concern over the attack on Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. In a post on social media platform X, Modi stressed that violence has no place in politics or democracies and wished him a speedy recovery.

Modi India, he's a friend of mine, he's great. Before him, they replaced them every year, (very) unstable. On the outside he looks like your dad, he's the nicest guy, but he's a total killer,” Trump told comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, hosts of the popular Flagrant podcast, earlier this month last.

He had also remembered sharing the stage with PM Modi at the 2019 Howdy Modi Texas event in Houston and said it was beautiful to see a packed stadium cheering for Narendra Modi. Trump had then said that Prime Minister Modi would change “if someone threatened India. When someone threatened India, he would totally change,” Trump said.

I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians and other minorities who are attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a state of total chaos. This would never have happened under my leadership. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world. Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2024

EAST BANGLADESH, CHINA AND PAKISTAN

Trump's policies regarding South Asia, mainly Bangladesh, China and Pakistan, are likely to align with India's view.

In the Diwali post, Trump had condemned the recent violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, echoing India's stance.

He had written: I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians and other minorities who are attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a state of total chaos. This would never have happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own southern border, but we will make America stronger and bring peace by force! We will also protect Hindu Americans from the anti-religious agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our excellent partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi. Also, Happy Diwali everyone. I hope that the Festival of Lights will lead to the Victory of Good over Evil!”

Trump had earlier strengthened the Quad of the United States, India, Japan and Australia to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific, which is in line with India's approach. Trump's stance of pushing American companies at the expense of Chinese companies could also work for India.

Trump's emphasis on fighting terrorism, a key issue for India as well, will likely define his ties with Pakistan.

Even if most policies align, changes to international agreements, such as the Paris climate accords and the Iran nuclear deal, reached by Trump during his first term, could still have an impact on agreements with India.

DEFENSE, MILITARY COOPERATION

Under Joe Biden, India has seen key milestones such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and defense deals such as the GE-HAL deal for jet engine manufacturing.

Although Trump's stance on NATO suggests he might be more cautious, the common goal of countering China could ensure military cooperation between India and the United States.

COMMERCIAL LINKS

The Trump administration will likely aim for U.S.-centric trade policies, which could impact tariffs, particularly for India. While Trump criticized India as an abuser “in terms of import tariffs, he called Modi a fantastic man” during a town hall in Flint, Michigan, in September.

Perhaps the most important element of my plan to make America extraordinarily rich again is reciprocity. This is a very important word in my plan because we generally don't charge rates. I started this process, it was so great, with the vans and the little trucks and stuff. We really don't charge. China will charge us 200 percent customs duty. Brazil is a big shipper. The biggest shipper of all is India,” Trump had said.

India is a very big shipper. We have excellent relations with India. I did it. And especially the leader, Modi. He's a great leader. Great man. He is truly a great man. He put it together. He did an excellent job. But they probably charge that much,” he said.

India's information technology, pharmaceuticals and textiles sectors, which export to the United States, could suffer the consequences. However, on the other hand, Trump's stance on China could help India attract more American companies looking to diversify their operations.

IMMIGRATION, H-1B VISAS

During his previous term, Trump's H-1B visa program had a substantial impact on Indian professionals in the United States. It had attempted to increase salary requirements for foreign workers and imposed additional restrictions on Indian IT professionals and technology companies. A similar policy could affect Indian workers in U.S. labor markets.

Additionally, stricter immigration laws could incentivize Indian tech companies to explore other markets or invest in creating more domestic opportunities.

For Trump, I think there will be tough negotiations on trade and immigration, although on many other issues he has spoken of a very positive relationship with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jaishankar told PTI recently.