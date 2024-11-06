



The construction site of Joko Widodo's house in Karang Anyar, Solo, sealed by the People's Alliance to Prosecute (ARM) By: Sutoyo Abadi Mothers who joined the People's Alliance for Sue (ARM) from Jakarta, Bandung, Bogor, Banten and Lampung, under the coordination of Ms. Kurnia, came to Solo to seal the construction site of Joko Widodo's house which is found in Karanganyar Regency region. ARM's plans faced many obstacles, as the process of notifying the police of the location of the action was only allowed at the Surakarta (Solo) City Hall. Two locations for the planned construction of Joko Widodo's house in Colomadu and Jokowi's residence are currently closed to protests/mass actions for any reason. Meeting yesterday evening (05.11) Ms. Kurnia cs (ARM coordinator) with Ust. Usman Amirodin (responsible for the action) did not get an agreement, because the location of the action according to the initial request was in the construction area of ​​the Joko Widodo house, which was refused by the police of Karanganyar. Ms. Kurnia Cs, determined that the original intention and agreement on the location of the action would remain, because the action would seal the construction area of ​​the Joko Widodo House, was rejected by the Karanganyar Police. After the morning meeting (06.11) with Solo elders/personalities, Mr. Mudrick Sangidu, the location of the action was agreed to remain. Based on all calculations of the action time for all possibilities that would arise, the action was accelerated from the planned 1:00 p.m. Around 10:00 a.m. ARM arrived at the Colomadu site immediately all the banners were deployed and the banners SEALED It was immediately installed right at the entrance to Joko Widodo's house construction site. There were not yet many police officers, the speech had only lasted for a few minutes when suddenly several members suspected of belonging to the Karanganyar police force seized all the banners that had been displayed and some of the banners that were being deployed. The violence was shameful and cruel because several members of the ARM had to fall. The protesters were angry and continued with their actions and speeches. It was at this time that cars arrived carrying dozens of policewomen from Karanganyar who surrounded the ARM rally, who continued to make occasional speeches demanding the return of the banners and banners and demanding that the Jokowi's unreasonable house building plans and hurting people be stopped and canceled. When the police officers were surrounded and the situation became increasingly heated, the participants in the ARM action withdrew and left the scene. The action continued at City Hall with different participants. Participants in the action under the command and control of Ms. Kurnia will continue to monitor the locations and Jokowi's demands for justice.

06/11/2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartasatu.com/2024/11/06/lokasi-pembangunan-rumah-joko-widodo-di-karang-anyar-solo-disegel-aliansi-rakyat-menggugat-arm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

