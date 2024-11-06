New Indonesian fund sounds alarm on Prabowo

JAKARTA – Indonesia is poised for a major shake-up of its powerful state-owned enterprise (SEO) sector, as the new Prabowo Subianto administration seeks to put an early stamp on the country's economic system.

On November 7, Prabowos' government is expected to release details of a new super-holding company for state-owned companies and other government-controlled funds, known as the Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency, or Danantara.

Although the exact mandate and function of the new agency are unclear, the administration has promoted the idea that it will serve as Indonesia's version of Temasek, Singapore's successful sovereign wealth fund.

However, public comments and informed sources suggest that Danantara could be something very different, with some viewing the move with apprehension as an indirect means of funding the president's pet projects without going through the usual budget allocation process controlled by the Ministry of Finance. .

Concerns about the proposed shakeup focus on two main points. First, while the scope of Danantara is unclear, in many areas it will likely overlap with Indonesia's existing sovereign wealth fund, the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) and the Ministry of Public Enterprises headed by Erick Thohir.

Second, given that the new holding company appears to be placed under the authority of the presidential office, there are concerns that the move is intended to direct state-owned enterprise resources toward quixotic presidential priorities, including energy security, free lunches for students and food security policies, as well as possible favoritism towards political allies.

Indeed, senior officials in the powerful state enterprise ministry were caught off guard when plans to create the new holding company were first announced on Oct. 22, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Proposals to overhaul the SOE ministry and create a super holding company were first put forward in a September 25 speech by Burhannudin Abdullah, former governor of Bank Indonesia and member of Prabowo's advisory board, who was still president-elect at the time.

However, the sudden announcement that this idea was going to be put into practice still surprised many. With Thohir, a billionaire and powerful political operator, reappointed under President Joko Widodo, many believed he would continue to play a powerful role in consolidating and streamlining the state-owned enterprise sector under Prabowo.

The announcement of a seemingly parallel organization, with few details about its remit, cast doubt on all of this. As late as November 4, Thohir still seemed out of the loop on Danantara. “I don’t know exactly. I am just preparing the office,” he replied when asked by reporters if the new holding company would be inaugurated on November 8.

Control of state-owned enterprises constitutes a particularly powerful position in Indonesia. In 2023, state-owned enterprises controlled $671 billion in assets, equivalent to 48.9% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), in sectors such as energy, mining, finance, agriculture and construction.

In addition to running large businesses in key sectors, Indonesia's state-owned enterprises drive government policies as varied as distributing subsidized fuel and food, building new infrastructure projects, and providing microloans to the poor. Their power to appoint people to favored positions and hand out contracts also makes them a rich source of patronage.

So, what is behind the creation of Danataras? Muliaman Hadad, who will lead Danantara and previously served as chairman of Indonesia's Financial Services Authority, cited Singapore's Temasek and Indonesia's INA as models for the fund in recent comments to the press.

Although these strategies adopt very different strategies, with the former investing heavily in foreign assets as well as a few strategic Singaporean companies and the latter more focused on co-investing with large foreign funds in Indonesian infrastructure, the analogies seem designed to reassure the markets. Temasek and INA are respected institutions, known for their good governance and technocratic management.

However, early reports as well as information from various sources suggest that Danantara could turn out to be something rather different. A report from Katadata suggests that Danantara will control seven Indonesian state-owned companies that are currently the largest dividend contributors.

These include three major state-owned banks, namely Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia, the monopoly electricity distributor PLN, the oil and gas giant Pertamina, the telecommunications conglomerate Telkom Indonesia and the mining giant MIND ID.

There are also plans to merge the respected INA with Danantara, which could lead to a culture clash between bureaucrats and private sector professionals. INA currently holds shares in Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia, and has also invested in a portfolio of private companies and state-owned companies focused on infrastructure.

Some special investment vehicles under the control of the Ministry of Finance, possibly including the Indonesian Infrastructure Guarantee Fund (IIGF) and Indonesian Infrastructure Finance (IIF), could also come under the control of Danantaras.

The result, some investors and analysts fear, is that the new super-holding will represent yet another layer of bureaucracy and special interests to manage and appease. Some also fear that the new entity could jeopardize the partnerships that the INA currently has with many large global investment, pension and sovereign funds.

Furthermore, Hadad's appointment as head of Danantara has raised some concerns about the governance of the organization.

Indeed, Hadad was Burhanuddin's deputy when as governor of Bank Indonesia, the latter oversaw payments of around $10 million to members of parliament and covered the legal fees of former top central officials of the BI accused of corruption.

One of the officials thus helped was Sudrajad's brother-in-law Dwjiwandono Prabowos. Burhannudin was later convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for his actions.

There are already several signs that Prabowo wants to install loyalists in key positions in the state-owned enterprise sector.

On November 5, it was announced that Simon Aloysius Mantiri, a member of Prabowos Gerindra Party and deputy treasurer of his presidential campaign, would be the new CEO of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina.

Greater presidential control over state-owned enterprises through Danantara would facilitate more political appointments of this ilk, critics say.

Prabowo had already moved to ease market concerns about his strong spending plans and governance by reappointing Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and signaling that he might cut funding for some major policy promises.

This did not address concerns about his large government, the largest since the mid-1960s, with some 48 ministers and 56 deputy ministers. The people appointed are particularly numerous with regard to the big names of political parties and few with regard to economic technocrats.

It is still unclear how markets will react to the creation of Danantara. But the sudden and, in many ways, suspicious move so early in Prabowos' tenure may well reignite market jitters in the days and weeks ahead as his vision for the fund becomes clearer.