Donald Trump returns to the US presidency: Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Netanyahu and others congratulate him on his victory





Along with former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump claimed victory on November 6 after Fox News Channel declared him the winner of the 2024 US presidential elections, world leaders and heads of state sent congratulatory messages to the Republican candidate. From Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to French President Emmanuel Macron, Republican candidate Donald Trump is receiving well-wishes from leaders around the world, even though official results have yet to be announced. Here are some messages from world leaders: Speaking to X, PM Modi wrote, “My heartiest congratulations, my friend @realDonaldTrump, on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive and Strategic Accord. Partnership. Together, let us work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity. Read also | US Elections: Bitcoin Climbs Over $71,000 as Donald Trump Leads Early Trends French President Emmanuel Macron took to X to congratulate Trump and wrote: Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together like we did for four years. With your beliefs and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X: Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I remember our big meeting with President Trump last September, during which we discussed in detail the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, the Victory Plan and ways to end the Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump's commitment to a peace through strength approach to world affairs. It is exactly this principle that can practically bring a just peace in Ukraine closer. I hope we implement this together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump. We look forward to continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. Read also | Trump vs. Harris: Shashi Tharoor says early US Prez poll trends may be misleading He added: “We wish to develop mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both our nations. Ukraine, as one of the strongest military powers in Europe, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I look forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, wrote: Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on the greatest comeback in history! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! Kind regards, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu Read also | American elections: Abki baar Trump Sarkar? Reactions pour in as Trump claims victory Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also spoke to X and sent a congratulatory message to Trump: Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the new administration to further strengthen and expand the partnership between Pakistan and the United States. @realDonaldTrump British Prime Minister Kier Starmer also extended his best wishes to Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 US presidential elections. He addressed X and wrote: “Congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years to come. » “As a group of allies, we stand side by side for our shared values ​​of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and technology, I know that the special relationships between the United States and the United Kingdom will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” he added. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also sent congratulatory messages to Trump. He wrote on X: Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. By working together, we can ensure that the partnership between our nations and people remains strong into the future. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressed X and wrote: On behalf of myself and the Italian government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald #Trump. Italy and the United States are sister nations, bound by an unshakable relationship. alliance, common values ​​and historic friendship. This is a strategic link that I am sure we will strengthen even further. Good job Mr. President. @realDonaldTrump South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sent his best wishes to Donald Trump. He wrote on X, Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump! Under your firm leadership, the future of the ROK-US alliance will shine brighter. Looking forward to working closely with you.

