But as for China, whose economy is failing and which is facing more and more customs barriers abroad (USA, Europe, Turkey, Indonesia, etc.), exports are a major issue. And a closure of the American market could paradoxically slow down China's ambition to be the world's leading economic and military power in the coming years, especially if we take into account the aging of the population. The Standing Committee of the National People's Assembly (CPANP) is meeting this week and must decide, by November 8, on the evolution of Chinese economic policy.

A shot to play Tawan?

“China is more ambiguous than Russia on the Republican victory. Because the return of Trump means economic war. Tighter customs tariffs on Chinese products. This will create significant new tensions. But at the same time, the Chinese could have an opportunity in relation to Taiwan because Trump has never committed to defending Taiwan. specifies Tanguy Struye from Swielande. Tawan which is at the heart of tensions in Southeast Asia, since Xi Jinping's China claims it as Chinese but Tawan defends its independence. The essential place that Tawan has taken in the technological field of semiconductors as well as the indirect support of the USA have allowed it to resist. But for how long?

“Even if within the Republicans, apart from Trump, there is strong support for Taiwan, the danger is that China will take action. Without necessarily going to war but by increasing provocations or strengthening the blockade on Tawan”replies Tanguy Struye from Swielande.

“He was even ready to sanction TSMC (the gauntlet of Taiwanese semiconductors, Editor’s note) because the latter is stronger than its American competitors. While Biden succeeded in ensuring that TSMC sets up and produces in the United States. This is where we see Donald Trump's intellectual limit on these economic issues.“, he continues.

“The world is complex but it comes with simplistic solutions”he decides again. “So the Chinese are divided on Trump's position“, he repeats.

Protectionism and “scary rhetoric”

Donald Trump should therefore probably strengthen his trade war logic. He promised, for example, taxes of 60% on Chinese imports and 200% on Mexican imports. Very bad news for Audi, for example, which was planning to set up in Mexico in order to export its vehicles to Uncle Sam. Enough to further penalize the European automobile industry, already in turmoil. But that's another question.

“Trump's rhetoric is frightening, even if we do not know how he can increase customs barriers to this extent. This will significantly increase inflation in the United States. That's the paradox. Those who voted for Donald Trump, with purchasing power as an argument, are the first victims of the tariff policies which will cause inflation to soar.“, he continues.

Joe Biden has suffered the negative consequences of Trump's previous policies, and Trump will benefit from the situation redressed by Biden.

According to him, Joe Biden has suffered the negative consequences of Trump's previous policy. And Biden succeeded in restoring the American economy and even curbing inflation. From now on, it would be Trump who will benefit from this improved situation. “For Harris and Biden, it's frustrating to see that the numbers are good, inflation is under control and they are losing the election. Fifteen or twenty years ago, with a good record, it was okay. Mrs a, a no longer plays. This is the paradox of democracies where the candidate in office benefits or loses from the decisions of his predecessor.“, he blurted. “We will have to see how the markets will react in the medium and long term“, he says.

Defense industry

“We have been saying for years that we must react. And crisis after crisis, little happens“, further advances Tanguy Struye from Swielande, who asserts that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was not even enough to wake up Europe and its defense industry. “Former European Commissioner Thierry Breton said to invest 100 billion euros in Defense, people laughed in his face. We cannot have common programs. We bought American because they have the capacity to deliver quickly but we did not take our responsibilities in this war“, he continues. And the return of Trump will hurt all the more.

