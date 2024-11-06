PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on 'historic election victory' in US presidential elections









Updated: November 06, 2024 2:16 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India]November 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his historic electoral victory in the US presidential elections.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in taking India-US relations to greater heights as Trump takes over for his second term.

Prime Minister Modi also said, “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, let us work for the well-being of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

PM Modi and Donald Trump enjoy warm and friendly ties. Events such as "Hi Modi!" " held in the United States in 2019, when Donald Trump was president, showed the positive sentiment shared by the two leaders.

During his trip to India in 2020, the 'Namaste Trump' event received resounding appreciation from the audience.

The two leaders held positive deliberations and met several times to strengthen India-US relations.

According to the latest projections announced by Fox News, Trump won 277 electoral votes, well above the threshold of 270 required to win the presidency. Trump flipped the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia and continues to lead Michigan.

Notably, this will be only the second time that a president has served two non-consecutive terms in the White House. This is only the second time and the first in over 100 years that a leader has won the presidency after losing once. Grover Cleveland served non-consecutively as president in 1884 and 1892. In his speech, Trump expressed his gratitude to the people and said he would not rest until he created a “strong, secure, and prosperous “.

Speaking to supporters in Florida, accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance, and members of his family, Trump called his projected victory “the greatest political movement of all time” that will help make “America big again.”

Republicans will win at least 50 Senate seats in the US Congress by the end of the elections, according to Fox News estimates. According to CNN projections, Democratic Party candidates will win gubernatorial elections in only three of the ten states where counting is already underway. (ANI)

