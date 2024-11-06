PM Modi congratulates friend Trump on historic victory in US elections, looks forward to renewing India-US collaboration





Congratulating his friend Donald Trump on his historic victory in the US presidential election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to renewing collaboration between the two countries to further strengthen the comprehensive global and strategic partnership between India and the United States. Prime Minister Modi also said India and the United States should work to promote global peace, stability and prosperity as Trump builds on the successes of his previous term as US president. Prime Minister Modi's message came after the trend count for the US presidential election indicated a clear victory for the Trump-led Republican Party. “Heartfelt congratulations, my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the comprehensive global and strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, let us work for the betterment of our people and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the world,” he said on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Prime Minister Modi enjoyed warm relations marked by camaraderie and close cooperation on bilateral and strategic issues during Trump's previous term as President. Two public events, Howdy Modi in Houston, United States, in September 2019 and Namaste Trump in Ahmedabad, India, in 2020, showcased the close personal relationship between the two leaders. The two leaders met for the first time in Washington DC in June 2017. Earlier, speaking at a joint press conference alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said India-US relations would only develop regardless of the outcome of the US presidential elections. He highlighted the steady growth of bilateral relations over the past five US presidencies, including that of Trump. On Quad, EAM Jaishankar said it was revived under the previous Trump presidency in 2017. We have actually seen steady progress in our relationship with the United States over the past five presidencies, including Trump's. So when we look at the US elections, you know we are confident that whatever the verdict, our relationship with the US will only grow, he said when asked about the possibility that Trump will win the elections in the United States. “Regarding the Quad, I remind you that the Quad was actually revived under the Trump presidency in 2017. It then moved from permanent secretary level to minister level also under the Trump presidency. It is also interesting to note that in the midst of the Covid crisis, “while physical meetings had virtually stopped, one of the rare meetings of foreign ministers was that of the Quad in Tokyo in 2020”, added EAM Jaishankar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianewsnetwork.com/en/20241106/pm-modi-congratulates-friend-trump-on-historic-win-in-us-elections-looks-forward-to-renewing-india-us-collaboration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos