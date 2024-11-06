



the speech in front of the parliament of the representatives of the pan-national constituency “Erdoan is the only choice”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's ruling party has argued that the constitution should be revised so that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can run for office again. According to Reuters, on the 5th (local time), Nationalist Action Party (MHP) leader Deblett Bachcelli said in a speech in Parliament: “If terrorism is eradicated, if prices are fixed and if Turkey is politically and economically stable, right? would it be natural and right for our president to be elected again? » The MHP is a pan-national political party in solidarity with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). “President Erdogan is the one who guarantees the continuity of the country, political stability and the construction of a 'century of Turkey' and he is our only choice,” Bakhcelli continued. At the same time, he said a constitutional amendment should be considered so that President Erdogan can run for office. Erdogan has ruled Turkey for about 21 years since 2003. He served three terms as prime minister from 2003 to 2014 during the cabinet responsibility system, and after running for president and being elected immediately after leaving the post of Prime Minister, he returned to power. by adopting the constitutional amendment of the presidential system in 2017. Erdogan was elected in last year's presidential election, after 2018, for two presidential terms under the new constitution. The new constitution is based on a system of two five-year terms, but if early presidential elections are implemented, even the president who is in the middle can run for president again. If a snap presidential election is held just before his term expires in 2029, President Erdogan will be able to serve until 2034. However, the ruling party appears to be seeking a stable extension of power through a constitutional amendment and not an early presidential election. Shortly after being re-elected in May last year, President Erdogan announced his intention to amend the constitution created by the coup forces, and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) recently launched a debate on a constitutional amendment. Last month, President's legal adviser Mehmet Uchom denied the possibility of a snap presidential election and argued that a constitutional amendment was needed to remove the presidential term limit so Erdogan could run for president in 2028 .

