Imran Khan, Ritviz and KRSNA to headline Under-25 Summit in Pune: Details inside

The under-25s are set to organize a youth-oriented event in Pune for the first time ever. The inaugural Under 25 Summit Pune, which will take place on November 30 and December 1 at Royal Palms, promises to be the ultimate convergence of youth culture, creativity and ambition.

“The Under 25 Summit was born in Bangalore and this is the year we bring the magic to Pune for the first time,” said Vijay Subramaniam, founder and CEO, Collective Artists Network. “This event is a convergence of youth culture, creativity and ambition and the best of it all will be showcased at this year's summit. I hope Pune is ready to witness the energy that is about to go down,” he added.

The event features a remarkable lineup of performances and speakers that will keep the energy high for two days.

Attendees can expect an electrifying live show from Ritviz featuring Karan Kanchan, known for his unique fusion of electronic music and Indian classical elements, as well as explosive hip-hop from KRSNA, one of the the most eminent of Indian rap. scene.

The summit will also host influential speakers from various fields including actor Imran Khan, creator and influencer Rebel Kid, comedy duo Funcho, actress Parul Gulati and popular Marathi creator group – Ourange Juice Gang.

Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of interactive discussions, live performances and engaging workshops, providing a platform to learn models and network with like-minded peers. The summit will also feature experience zones, skill-based challenges and immersive activities, all designed to motivate and inspire.

“The summit is more than just an event, it’s an opportunity for young people to connect, get inspired and have fun,” said Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under 25. “We put together an incredible line-up of speakers and artists who represent the spirit of Under 25 and we can’t wait to see the energy that Pune brings,” he added.

