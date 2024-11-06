Xi better prepared to take on Trump, even as 60% tariffs risk chaos BNN Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — When Donald Trump first launched a trade war with China in 2018, Beijing found itself on the back foot and unsure how to respond. This time, President Xi Jinping is better prepared for the fight, even if he has more to lose.

Trump, who won a second presidential term in Tuesday's election, has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese goods, a level that Bloomberg Economics says will decimate trade between the world's largest economies . That comes on top of a series of export controls on cutting-edge technologies that the Biden administration has only strengthened since Trump left office.

During this period, China has taken strategic steps to ensure it is more resilient and better positioned to fight back. Key to this has been the expansion of its toolbox, which now includes export controls on critical raw materials, in addition to tariffs on agricultural products and a list of entities that can target key American companies.

China, psychologically speaking, is much better prepared to face him again, said Zhou Bo, a retired senior colonel of the People's Liberation Army and a senior researcher at the China's Center for International Security and Strategy. Tsinghua University.

Yet Xi would much prefer to avoid a tariff battle that is likely to prove far more devastating than the first round. China has relied on its exports of goods like electric vehicles and batteries to support an economy plagued by deflationary pressures and real estate woes, and Chinese lawmakers are meeting this week to formulate measures to support the growth.

If Trump follows through on his tariff threats, Chinese authorities will have to do much more to help the economy. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said last week that tougher trade restrictions against China could force Xi to support domestic consumption, something the Communist Party has traditionally sought to avoid.

On Wednesday, the yuan weakened the most in two years and Chinese stocks fell, giving investors a taste of the volatility that awaits as Trump wins the U.S. presidency. The offshore yuan fell 1.3% against the dollar, the biggest one-day decline since October 2022. Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong were worst hit by the selling, with the Hang Seng indicator closing lower. decrease of 2.6%.

China can hardly retaliate against 60% tariffs, said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region at Natixis SA. What China will do is announce a bigger stimulus package to counter the situation so that the market does not penalize China.

During Trump's first term, roughly two years of threats, tariffs and negotiations ended with a deal signed in January 2020 that included China's promise to buy $200 billion worth of U.S. goods for attempt to close its trade imbalance with the United States. However, the Covid outbreak around the same time quickly deteriorated relations between the countries, and China never came close to meeting its targets as Chinese exports soared during the pandemic.

A new trade war threatens to cause even greater damage to global trade. Last year, Chinese companies exported $500 billion worth of goods to the United States, or about 15 percent of the value of all their exports. If the United States imposed high tariffs on all or many of these products, it could wipe out those sales and further hurt companies facing a weak domestic economy and falling prices.

Although Chinese officials don't want to overreact to Trump's new tariff threats, they are also wary of appearing weak, according to Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies who frequently visits China. Potential options for Xi's government, he said, include targeting U.S. companies with significant interests in China, selling U.S. Treasuries, devaluing the yuan and increasing outreach in Europe and China. Latin America.

They are tired of being treated like a pittance and want to fight back, Kennedy said of China. They are ready to confront Trump and fight fire with fire if necessary.

The emergence of Elon Musk as a major supporter of Trump's presidential campaign poses a wild card for China. The billionaire CEO of Tesla Inc. has extensive business interests in China, suggesting he may advocate a softer approach. Trump congratulated Musk as he declared victory early Wednesday morning in the United States.

But if a trade war breaks out, China would be ready to retaliate and U.S. agricultural exports could once again be the first target. Since Trump's first term, Brazil has strengthened its position as China's largest soybean supplier and is now also the largest source of corn imports, replacing the sharp rise in US exports to China under of the 2020 trade deal. In 2016, the United States supplied more than 40% of China's soybean imports, but that share fell to less than 18% in the first nine months of this year.

China's slowing economy also provides Beijing with a bigger buffer as its demand for pork as well as corn and soybeans to feed pigs has fallen. This means it relies less on imports and can more easily shift its purchases from the United States to other countries.

There should be no doubt about China's retaliation, said Zhou Xiaoming, a researcher at a Beijing think tank and former deputy representative of China's United Nations mission in Geneva a decade ago. Easy targets include corn and soybeans. The country is in a better position than in 2018 to take countermeasures, as China has developed Brazil as a reliable alternative supply source and has been able to reduce its imports from the United States.

However, at the same time, China has fewer obvious objectives to achieve. The country's imports from the United States have fallen from their 2021 peak and Beijing has not signed a contract to buy new jets from Boeing Co. in years, meaning it can represent one less threat. In addition to weakening trade relations, direct investment ties between the United States and China are also shrinking: the stock of Chinese investments in the United States declined last year by 28% from the peak of 2019, according to United Nations data.

This raises the possibility that China may seek to devalue its currency, making its exports cheaper. While China's last official devaluation was in 2015, at the height of the first trade crisis between mid-2018 and mid-2019, authorities allowed the yuan to fall to nearly 7.2 per dollar, making its exports cheaper and offering some protection against Trump's tariffs.

China's currency is currently at roughly the same level, but letting it fall further risks irritating other trading partners around the world, who could in turn impose their own tariffs on Chinese goods. An influx of cheap steel has already prompted countries to erect barriers to access to the metal, which could extend to more products in a widespread trade war.

One of Xi's major new tools is export controls, which the United States has frequently deployed against China. Last year, Beijing restricted overseas sales of gallium and germanium, two metals widely used in chipmaking, communications equipment and defense industries. China may now seek to impose restrictions on key raw materials the United States needs for strategic technologies, such as antimony, used in some semiconductor devices.

China also now has a more formal process for sanctioning foreign companies. In September, authorities announced that China would open an investigation against PVH Corp., the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, for not using cotton from the far-western Xinjiang region, where the United States has restricted trade due to human rights concerns. Beijing also sanctioned a US drone company for supplying Taiwan, preventing it from buying parts from China, according to the Financial Times.

Ultimately, China would prefer to make a deal with Trump. The new president has indicated he would be open to Chinese investment in the United States, which could potentially form the basis for some sort of agreement, according to Henry Wang Huiyao, founder of the research group Center for China and Globalization in Beijing.

Trump is a pragmatic politician who focuses on solving specific problems, Wang said. China is leading in electric vehicles and green technologies, he added. There is a huge opportunity for Chinese companies to help make America great again.

Yet Beijing recognizes that China must hope for the best and prepare for the worst. And there aren't many options if Trump wants to carry out extreme threats that would also harm the United States and raise prices for American consumers.

We have talked a lot about what China can do to prepare for this scenario, but ultimately there is not much to prepare for, said Tu Xinquan, a former adviser to China's Ministry of Commerce and now now professor and dean of the China Institute. for WTO studies at Beijing International Business and Economics University.

There is no silver bullet, he added. We can only resolve the problem when it arises.

–With the help of Yujing Liu.

2024 Bloomberg LP