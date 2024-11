Fact Check: Viral clip of Trump promising to release Imran Khan after US election victory is fake – Pakistan

On November 5, several TikTok users shared a video of Donald Trump saying that if he wins the US elections, he will do his best to get Imran Khan out of jail. However, the music video is dubbed and is originally from 2017.

Trump, the Republican Party candidate, has won the US presidential election race and is all set to become the 47th President of the United States. He faced the Democratic Party, led by current Vice President Kamala Harris, in this election.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned in Adiala jail for over a year. His sentences in the two previous Toshakhana cases were suspended and he was acquitted in the cypher and iddat cases, but he has since been charged in a third Toshakhana case.

On November 5, a TikTok user, who is a PTI supporter based on his username and past posts, shared a video of Trump saying that if he wins the US presidential elections, he will do his best to get Khan out of prison.

In the clip, Trump can be heard saying: Hello, my Pakistani American friends. I promise that if I win, I will do my best to get Imran Khan out of jail as quickly as possible. He's my friend, I love him. I will support him to take back the government and switch, and we will work together to strengthen our ties. Imran Khan Zindabad.

The video has been viewed 2.4 million times and has been reshared 19,300 times.

The same video was also shared on YouTube here, here and here.

A fact check was launched to verify this claim due to its virality and the ongoing US election season. There is a popular narrative among Khan's supporters suggesting that Trump's nomination for president could tip the scales in favor of the incarcerated former prime minister.

While investigating the clip, the team noticed discrepancies between the audio and Trump's lip movements, suggesting that the video appeared to have been dubbed.

To further investigate the broadcast video, a reverse image search on Google was conducted to find the original clip. The search returned results from May 12, 2017 on the NBC News YouTube channel, which redirected to Trump's exclusive interview with Lester Holt, titled President Donald Trump on Firing James Comey (Extended Exclusive).

The description of the YouTube video also provided the interviewer with the context that Trump was justifying his action of firing then-FBI Director James Comey.

Reverse image search also yielded versions of the same dubbed video from March 2024, implying that this is not the first time the dubbed clip has gone viral and that it was verified at the time by an Indian fact-checking media outlet, Newschecker.

Therefore, the claim that Donald Trump reassured Pakistani Americans that if elected President of the United States, he would get Imran Khan out of jail as quickly as possible is false.

The clip was dubbed and is from 2017, when Trump was not talking about Khan but was firing former FBI Director James Comey.

This fact check was originally published by iVerify Pakistan, a project of CEJ and UNDP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1870474/fact-check-viral-clip-of-trump-promising-to-free-imran-khan-after-us-elections-win-is-fake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos