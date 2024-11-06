Politics
Jokowi's candidates in regional elections are seen as having increasingly tarnished Indonesian democracy in the eyes of the world.
Political dynamics ahead of the 2024 simultaneous regional elections (Pilkada) are intensifying. The meeting between the seventh President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and one of the candidate couples in the Jakarta regional elections, Ridwan Kamil in Solo some time ago caused controversy. Jokowi has been accused of continuing to have sexual relations or interfering in issues of regional political protest.
Todung Mulya Lubis, a pro-democracy and human rights figure, believes that Jokowi's behavior in the 2024 regional elections appears to be a sign that Indonesia's democracy is going through an increasingly serious crisis. This was triggered by the strengthening of the role of the state and government or the strong state phenomenon, but there was a weakening of the position of civil society.
“Over the last five years, there has been a phenomenon Strong stateBut civil society we become weaker. When there is a strong state, there is government power that cannot be controlled or stopped. “This is what President Jokowi has shown: even though he is no longer in office, he can still control politics,” he said in Jakarta on Wednesday (11/06).
Todung explained that several factors are behind the strong state phenomenon in Indonesia, namely the paralysis of opposition forces which led political parties to form a single coalition.
“The political parties are currently paralyzed and brought together into a single coalition, all in power. “Currently, there is no party other than the PDIP to act as a counterweight, of course, this will affect the principle of checks and balances, thereby eliminating oversight responsibility and potentially causing abuse of power,” he said. he explained.
Todung regrets Jokowi's unethical attitude which continues to erode the democratic system in Indonesia. He believes that almost three decades after the reform, Indonesian democracy is increasingly handicapped and is now on the verge of death.
“Even though since the reform we have given birth to many democratic institutions like MK and KPU and even held elections, we initially hoped that Omo would become a capital to strengthen democracy, but now it is stagnating and “Indonesian democracy today is imperfect,” he stressed.
Amnesty International Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid explained that Jokowi's practice of cheating in regional elections would lead to the decline of democracy in Indonesia and be tarnished in the eyes of the world.
“Jokowi's failures in the presidential election led to repeated abuse of state resources in regional elections. “The UN Human Rights Committee has already questioned the integrity of Indonesia's elections. If this practice continues, it will further tarnish the quality of democracy,” he said.
Usman said the parameters for a country to be considered democratic must at least meet three main parameters, namely the existence of civil liberties in the public sphere, opposition to the balance of power and holding of clean elections.
“Two parameters are no longer of quality in Indonesia, where public space is deteriorating and the opposition no longer exists. “Meanwhile, the third parameter is elections. In the past, Indonesia was still considered to have good quality elections, so democracy in Indonesia was considered temporal type,” he added.
Usman believes that the Jokowi government has actually destroyed public space through repressive laws with the birth of the Criminal Law and the ITE Law and the deployment of repressive agents in various public dialogues.
Meanwhile, in terms of political and government system, Jokowi is also considered to have destroyed the opposition model in Parliament and government, making legal instruments a political tool to maintain power.
This was further exacerbated by Jokowi's practice of cheating in the 2024 presidential election, which was repeated in the 2024 regional elections. According to Usman, Jokowi's behavior eroded electoral parameters in Indonesia and judged them poor quality.
“So now these three parameters are no longer of good quality, which means that in practice Indonesia no longer deserves to be a democratic country and is moving towards an authoritarian country,” he said. (Dev/K-4)
