Boris Johnson 'fired' from election coverage after repeatedly trying to plug his book





Boris Johnson was 'fired' from Channel 4's coverage of the US election because he refused to stop 'talking about his book' during the channel's live coverage. The former prime minister ran into several conflicts with hosts Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis. He kept mentioning his memoir, Unleashed. During the show, he was chastised for holding up a copy of his memoir and plugging it into the live program America Decides: US Presidential Election for just a few minutes. Mr Guru-Murthy told him to “put it away” and “stop it” as he twice referenced his new book and attempted to introduce it to viewers. Mr Guru-Murthy described the former prime minister's actions as “very cheap”. Mr Johnson replied: There is absolutely nothing you can do to stop me. I'm allowed to plug my book. » LEARN MORE:Jenny Agutter refused medical advice regarding health problem LEARN MORE:Eve Myles spotted filming new BBC drama series in the heart of Cardiff Later in the panel, Mr Johnson said: “In case I didn't mention this, I'm promoting my book Unleashed and I had a conversation with him about Ukraine,” he declared. Asked if he would follow in Trump's footsteps regarding a political comeback if he were to win the presidential election, Johnson replied: “The answer is obviously contained in Unleashed where you will find the full discussion on this topic. Co-host Emily Maitlis told him: “We're not all going to read your book, so just tell us if you want political feedback. You can't really answer just one question.” Johnson replied: “By the way, Emily, I've been answering all your questions all night. Currently, I'm fully engaged in promoting my book Unleashed, available in all good bookstores.” Later in the program, Johnson was replaced on the Channel 4 panel by Michael Cohen, who served as lawyer to former President Trump. Guru-Murthy told viewers: Boris Johnson was fired for talking about his book. A Channel 4 representative has been contacted for comment by PA Media.

