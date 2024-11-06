Donald Trump elected president of the United States in astonishing political resurrection | US elections 2024





Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States in a stunning political resurrection that sent shockwaves across America and the world.

Trump becomes the first convicted felon to win the White House. At 78, he is also the oldest person ever elected to the position.

The result will raise alarms in foreign capitals given Trump's chaotic leadership style and his overtures toward authoritarians such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-un. He has been called a threat to democracy and even a fascist by his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and some of his own former White House officials.

However, the American electorate has been willing to put aside these concerns and entrust the nuclear codes to the real estate developer turned reality TV star for the second time.

Trump declares a “magnificent victory” during his election speech. Watch the party video

Trump defeated Harris, a Democrat who herself was seeking to make history as the first woman, first Black woman and first South Asian American to become president of the United States in its 248-year history.

As votes were counted overnight, Trump took North Carolina surprisingly early, the first battleground state to be called, and later won Georgia and Pennsylvania.

As early as 1:20 a.m. ET, at Trump's election watch party in Palm Beach, Fla., a prolonged, almighty roar went up as Fox News called Pennsylvania for the Republican nominee. It's over! » shouted a man. A young man wearing a black Trump hat shouted: Fuck Joe Biden! Fuck her!

[name=ShareButton]{background-color:var(–tertiary-bg-color)}.alignment{display:flex;flex-direction:column}.align button{max-width:180px;align-self:end!important}

