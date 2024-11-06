Connect with us

Donald Trump elected president of the United States in astonishing political resurrection | US elections 2024

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States in a stunning political resurrection that sent shockwaves across America and the world.

Trump becomes the first convicted felon to win the White House. At 78, he is also the oldest person ever elected to the position.

The result will raise alarms in foreign capitals given Trump's chaotic leadership style and his overtures toward authoritarians such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-un. He has been called a threat to democracy and even a fascist by his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and some of his own former White House officials.

However, the American electorate has been willing to put aside these concerns and entrust the nuclear codes to the real estate developer turned reality TV star for the second time.

Trump defeated Harris, a Democrat who herself was seeking to make history as the first woman, first Black woman and first South Asian American to become president of the United States in its 248-year history.

As votes were counted overnight, Trump took North Carolina surprisingly early, the first battleground state to be called, and later won Georgia and Pennsylvania.

As early as 1:20 a.m. ET, at Trump's election watch party in Palm Beach, Fla., a prolonged, almighty roar went up as Fox News called Pennsylvania for the Republican nominee. It's over! » shouted a man. A young man wearing a black Trump hat shouted: Fuck Joe Biden! Fuck her!

After 2 a.m., Trump came out to speak, surrounded by his family, close aides and JD Vance, the far-right Ohio senator he has chosen as his vice president.

This is a movement like no one has ever seen before, Trump said. It is, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There has never been anything like this in this country and now it is going to reach a new level of importance because it is going to help our country heal.

We will repair our borders. If we're going to make everything right in our country, I won't rest until we create the strong, secure, prosperous America our children deserve. This will truly be America's golden age.

At 5:37 a.m. ET, the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Trump, with the state's 10 Electoral College votes tipping Trump's total at 277, well beyond the 270 votes needed to win the presidency.

In Congress, Republicans also won back the U.S. Senate, but control of the House of Representatives remained uncertain Wednesday morning, with many of the most competitive elections still uncalled.

Harris, 60, has made reproductive rights and individual freedoms a rallying cry and supported a national law codifying access to safe abortion. Her loss represents a devastating and anxiety-inducing blow to supporters, reminiscent of Hillary Clinton's crushing defeat in 2016. She was scheduled to speak later Wednesday.

But for Trump, the most unlikely comeback is now over. Many analysts assumed that his loss to Joe Biden in 2020 meant the end of his political career, especially when an angry mob of his supporters, fueled by his lie that the election was stolen, took over. stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, leading to his second impeachment. .

But even though Trump's grip on the Republican Party was briefly shaken, it held firm. The thrice-married New Yorker convicted of sexual abuse remains an unlikely hero among evangelical Christians and the white working class, and polls suggest he has gained modest but significant popularity among African-American voters. and Latin Americans.

Four criminal cases, including a conviction on 34 counts of concealing secret payments to adult film performer Stormy Daniels, would have been devastating for any other politician, but only strengthened Trump's standing with from his base Make America Great Again (Maga).

Donald Trump speaks at an election night event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Spitting insults, Trump brushed aside his challengers to win the Republican presidential nomination for the third time in a row. Just before the party convention in July, he survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, an escape that many allies took as a sign from God (another would-be assassin was arrested at one of Trump's golf courses in Florida in September). .

Meanwhile, after a disastrous debate, Joe Biden withdrew as presumptive Democratic nominee in July and named Harris his successor. His politics of joy gave Democrats a burst of energy and seemed to change the trajectory of a race that was slipping away.

The competition took place over just over 100 days, the shortest in modern memory, against a backdrop of hurricanes at home and wars abroad. Trump received a major helping hand from the world's richest man, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who distributed millions of dollars to voters in swing states who signed a petition linked to his political action committee.

The race proved extraordinarily close until the end. However, Trump's significant victory suggests that his argument, often crude and disjointed, mendacious and racist, still resonated with voters disillusioned with the political establishment. It was also a rejection of Biden's legislatively productive presidency and his dire warnings about the danger Trump poses to American institutions and global security.

The election result risks causing convulsions and mass protests across the country. Trump ran on a now-familiar campaign theme of nativist populism, which promised the largest-ever deportation of undocumented people, whom he called animals with bad genes that were poisoning the nation's bloodstream. He complained that the United States was like trash to the rest of the world.

The former president also framed his criminal charges as a political attack, promising retaliation against perceived enemies and adopting increasingly dystopian rhetoric. He made disturbing comments, threatening to deploy the military domestically against internal enemies and promised to pardon supporters imprisoned for the January 6 insurrection.

Trump will be the first president to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland, who served from 1885 to 1889 and 1893 to 1897.

As vice president, Harris will preside over a joint session of Congress in January to certify the election results. She will be replaced as vice president by Vance, the 40-year-old senator who, unlike former Vice President Mike Pence, refused to acknowledge that Trump lost four years ago.

Read more about the Guardians' coverage of the 2024 US elections

