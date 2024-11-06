Joko Widodo's house construction site sealed by People's Alliance for Prosecution (ARM)





By Sutoyo Abadi | Red and White Political Studies Coordinator Mothers and mothers who joined the People's Alliance for Sue (ARM) from Jakarta, Bandung, Bogor, Banten and Lampung, under the coordination of Ms. Kurnia, came to Solo to seal the construction site of Joko's house Widodo in Karanganyar Regency region. ARM's plans faced many obstacles, as the process of notifying the police of the location of the action was only allowed at the Surakarta (Solo) City Hall. Two locations for the planned construction of Joko Widodo's house in Colomadu and Jokowi's residence are currently closed to protests/mass actions for any reason. Meeting yesterday evening (05.11) Ms. Kurnia cs (ARM coordinator) with Ust. Usman Amirodin (action manager) did not find an agreement, because the location of the action, according to the initial request, in the construction area of ​​the Joko Widodo house, was rejected by the Karanganyar police . Ms. Kurnia Cs, determined that the original intention and agreement on the location of the action would remain, because the action would seal the construction area of ​​the Joko Widodo House, was rejected by the Karanganyar Police. After meeting with Solo elder/figure Mr. Mudrick Sangidu in the morning (06.11), it was agreed that the location of the action would remain. Based on all calculations of the action time for all possibilities that would arise, the action was accelerated from the planned 1:00 p.m. At around 10am, ARM arrived in Colomadu and immediately all the banners were unfurled and truly “SEALED” and immediately placed at the entrance of Joko Widodo's house building. There were not many police officers there yet, the speech had only been going on for a few minutes when suddenly several members allegedly from the Karanganyar police forcefully took away all the banners that had been installed and some of the banners that were being put up. be deployed. The violence was shameful and cruel because several members of the ARM had to fall. The protesters were angry and continued with their actions and speeches. It was at this point that a car arrived carrying dozens of female police officers from Karanganya who surrounded the ARM rally, who continued to give occasional speeches demanding the return of the banners and banners and demanding that Jokowi's unreasonable house construction projects that harmed the people be stopped and canceled. When the police officers were surrounded and the situation became increasingly heated, the participants in the ARM action withdrew and left the scene. The action continued at City Hall with different participants. Participants in the action under the command and control of Ms. Kurnia will continue to monitor the locations and Jokowi's demands for justice.

